Because of crime in Mexico, the United States is asking its citizens not to travel to these states

1 hour ago Leland Griffith


The United States Department issued an update to this Thursday’s travel alert for its citizens, asking them not to travel to five states in Mexico when they are in The fourth level of risk of crime and kidnapping.

The US Alert asks its citizens not to travel to the following entities:

  • Colima
  • Guerrero
  • Michoacan
  • Sinaloa
  • Tamaulipas

Likewise, it asked its residents to reconsider their trip to the 11 states of the Republic of Mexico, which are located in level of caution you sees. here they are:

  • Baja California
  • Chihuahua
  • Coahuila
  • Durango
  • Guanajuato
  • Jalisco
  • State of Mexico
  • Morelos
  • Nayarit
  • sonora
  • Zacatecas

More than 28,000 minors were victims of crime in Mexico City

Similarly, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is located يقع 14 states in the second level, i.e. be more careful when traveling for crime. The entities are:

  • Aguascalientes
  • Baja California Sur
  • Chiapas
  • hidalgo
  • Mexico City
  • new lion
  • Oaxaca,
  • Puebla
  • Queretaro
  • Quintana Rogue
  • San Luis Potosi Tabasco
  • Tlaxcala
  • Veracruz

He only warned that for travel to the states of Campeche and Yucatan, the usual precautions should be taken when placing them in the first tier.

