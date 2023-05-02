Uganda: A Ugandan foreign minister dies after being shot by his bodyguard

Uganda’s Minister of State for Labor and Industrial Relations, Charles Okello Ngola, died on Tuesday after being shot by one of his bodyguards as he was about to get into his car to go to a government meeting in the capital, Kampala.

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga had indicated that Angola was “shot by one of his bodyguards in his home in Kyanga,” before specifying that the official “fired several bullets from close range,” according to the newspaper. . Daily Monitor.

Thus, he indicated that the attacker fled the scene and headed to the conference room, where he shot himself. The event also resulted in a serious injury, identified as Assistant Secretary of State for Labor and Industrial Relations.

“The investigation is in its early stages at the moment,” said Inanga, stressing that the police “do not want to speculate on the motive for the shooting until it is confirmed.” “We are also trying to determine if any bodyguards were injured,” he said.

Angola, a retired Ugandan army colonel, was elected to Parliament in the 2016 elections as part of President Yoweri Museveni’s government ticket of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). In June of that year, he was appointed Secretary of State for Defense.

