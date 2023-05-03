El Camino, the truth about immigration told by its protagonists

23 hours ago Cynthia Porter

space Andalusia Television (ATV) “Andalusian Documentaries” This Friday (7:50pm) presents the documentary “The Road”Which concludes the African trilogy of director, producer and screenwriter Jose Manuel ColonAlong with feature films “black man with white skin” And “Eve’s Apple”.

“The Road”Share the tape south channel, It’s not a movie about immigration, it’s a movie about the stories of the people behind it. This documentary is a Make an effort going forward, to find out the reasons why people decide to leave their homes and the risks they take to achieve their goals. This is the path that thousands and millions of people walk From Africa to Europe. This is why the film was shot in the countries of origin (Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Uganda…), crossing places (deserts, forests…), jumping countries (Morocco, Tunisia….) and those hosts (Spain Italy…) with all those who risk their lives and those who help them.

Jose Manuel Colon He holds a degree in History from the University of Cadiz and in Journalism from the Universidad Antonio de Nebriga in Madrid. Founder Alchemists Audiovisual Productions SLin 2017 Clara Campoamore Award.

Air date: Friday, May 5, 2023, at 7:50 pm on Andalucía Televisión (ATV).

More Stories

AMP: Over 120 killed by floods triggered by heavy rains in Rwanda – Community

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

These are the extras included with Super Mario The Movie Blu-ray

15 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda: A Ugandan foreign minister dies after being shot by his bodyguard

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Maluma is rewarded for making a positive difference in young people

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Maluma, award for her use of music to create positive change in young people

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Cult Netflix movie, based on real events that you must see at least once

5 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Is it spelled “hibernation” or “hibernation”? Solve this doubt at RAE – Enseñame de Ciencia

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are seeking a strategy to force an increase in the federal debt limit without the approval of GOP leaders.

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

FGR searches and closes companies in the center of Tampico Grupo Milenio

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

AMP: Over 120 killed by floods triggered by heavy rains in Rwanda – Community

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Conacyt’s director justifies approval of the new science law

7 hours ago Mia Thompson