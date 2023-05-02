Maluma is rewarded for making a positive difference in young people

Colombian singer Maluma received an award Impact Prize 2023 for the work of his foundation The art of dreams At a gala in Miami where $2 million was raised for underprivileged children through music.

regulate it Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF), the charity gala for Impact Awards Saturday evening in Sacred Space Miami With over 350 guests and performances by artists such as funk legend George Clinton, Charlie Soul Club, Emin and more.

During the event, it was announced that PFCF, Florida International University (FIU) Wertheim School of Music, The Art of Dreams and Young Musicians Unite will team up to bring music education to 3,500 high school students from the county’s 35 public schools. Miami-Dade by week.

Students will have access to a recording studio where they can perform, record, sell and distribute their music on platforms like Spotify and CEEK, all for free.

In addition, the Wertheim School of Music will offer you master classes, seminars and private lessons.

“I am very happy that my foundation is associated with it Play for Change Foundation, Young Musicians Unite And the FIU Wertheim School of Music to bring our program to Miami,” said Maluma, who was dressed in a pantsuit and a light-colored jacket without a shirt and had his hair combed back into braids.

The internationally known interpreter of songs like Farandulera, mania or temperature.

The Art of Dreams, a non-profit organization created by Maluma, works with adolescents in vulnerable situations by teaching the arts and so far has focused its activities on underprivileged areas of Colombia.

The ceremony was attended by the model Karolina Kurkova And the actor Cuba Gooding Jramong other characters.

The event was co-hosted by PFCF President and Board Member, Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Archie Drury, respectively, and was presented and broadcast by CEEK Metaverse, a platform that allows music artists to create NFTs, live events, avatars, and digital and social merchandising. games.

PFCF’s mission is to make music a tool for social change through programs implemented in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ghana, Mali, Nepal, Panama, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Uganda, and the United States. join.

Maluma’s win announcement Impact Prize 2023 affiliate Play for Change Foundation This year celebrates their contribution to the long-term success and development of future musical artists, nurturing their passion and creativity from an early age,” said Kroenke-Silverstein.

PFCF was founded in 2007 on the idea that music has the power to connect people despite their differences. Their efforts focus on youth from marginalized communities.

CEEK Metaverse allows creators to earn money from their artwork no matter where they come from. We are thrilled to be a part of this tremendous program that honors International star Maluma Marie Spio, founder and CEO of the platform, said Mary Spio, founder and CEO of the platform.

With information from EFE