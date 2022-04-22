Uganda arrests Congolese carrying 122 African gray parrots

Nairobi, April 21 (EFE). – The Uganda Wildlife Authority reported today that a Congolese citizen has been arrested in Uganda with two cages containing 122 African gray parrots, one of the world’s most trafficked and endangered species. (UWA).

“The arrest came after receiving intelligence about a suspected dealer from Kinshasa (the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo) who was intending to sell African gray parrots in the Kisoro region of western Uganda,” the Western Uganda Federation said in a statement. ive.

The arrest was made as part of a joint operation between WAFF, UPDF and police in the town of Kebaya in Kisoro District.

“We will not allow Uganda to be used as a transit route for wildlife smugglers, and we will continue to apprehend and prosecute these criminals,” UWA Executive Director Sam Mwanda said.

“People need to know that Uganda is a dangerous route for wildlife smuggling,” he added.

Three of the parrots stuck in both cages were found dead and the rest were released at the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC).

For his part, the suspect was taken to the Central Police in Kampala, the capital, on April 16.

The African gray parrot, also known as the red-tailed gray parrot or the gray parrot, is threatened by losing its habitat and being hunted for sale as pets and is listed as “Endangered” on the United States’ Red List of Threatened Species. International Union for the Conservation of Living Nature (IUCN).

It is estimated that in West Africa there are between 40,000 and 100,000 individuals of this species, while in Central Africa the number of this bird is much higher, according to UINC data.

According to UWA, the African gray parrot is on the decline in Uganda, with an estimated rate of decline of at least 10% over the next 10 or 3 generations.

