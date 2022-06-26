Uganda puts the army at the highest levels of combat readiness

58 mins ago Leland Griffith

Madrid on June 24 (European Press) –

The Ugandan army has ordered the army to be at the highest level of combat readiness, without the reasons for the decision or the period in which it will stand, according to the newspaper, “Daily Monitor”.

The message was relayed over the radio to all units and in it the army’s “second man”, Peter Iloilo, used the Swahili word “imara”, which also means that the armed forces must maintain a firm or flexible stance.

Army spokesman Felix Kulaygi declined to comment on the order, which was issued at a time when the commander of the defense forces, Wilson Mabadi, was in Kenya to discuss a military deployment with countries in the region. in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“Can’t the army manage its affairs? This is nothing for the public,” Kalaiji explained, stressing that “it is a normal military decision, depending on whether something is planned or a mission to be implemented.”

“The army is doing its job,” the armed forces spokesman said, noting that residents should not worry. “There are no reasons for concern, everything is going well,” Kulaygi stressed, without President Yoweri Museveni speaking.

Uganda in recent months has stepped up its operations against the Allied Democratic Group, which has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State, including deploying soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where it has its main bases.

The Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group founded in the 1990s and particularly active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, suffered a split in 2019 after Musa Baluku – endorsed by the United Nations and the United States – swore allegiance to the jihadist Islamic State. ISCA), under which it has operated since then. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda signed a defense agreement in December to carry out joint operations in eastern DRC.

