Uganda says it has 31 million tons of gold reserves

47 mins ago Leland Griffith

Uganda said on Wednesday that recent exploration surveys showed it had gold ore deposits of around 31 million tons and that it wanted to attract big investors to develop the sector hitherto dominated by small onshore miners, the international agency told Reuters.

Solomon Mweta, a spokesman for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, told Reuters, “In the past two years, atmospheric explorations have been conducted across the country, followed by geophysical and geochemical surveys and analyses. About 320,158 tons of refined gold can be extracted from 31 million tons of ore,” said Solomon Mweta, a spokesman for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

He explained in his report that most of the sediments were discovered in Karamoja, a sprawling arid region in the northeastern corner of the country on the border with Kenya. Large reserves are also found in the eastern, central and western regions of the East African country.

Mweta said China’s Wagagai has set up a mine in Busia, eastern Uganda, and production is expected to start this year. He said Wagagai had invested $200 million, and his mine would be a refining unit. The government of President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to increase investment in mining to develop resources such as copper, iron ore, gold, cobalt and phosphates.

Reuters said Parliament enacted a new mining law earlier this year that, once the president is signed, will pave the way for the creation of a state-owned mining company.

The company will compulsorily acquire a 15% stake in each mining operation and the investors will have to sign a production sharing agreement with the government. Previously, investors received mining production licenses on a first-come, first-served basis.

More Stories

Hurricane Bonnie | Venezuela | Tropical cyclone live alert for possible cyclone Bonnie in Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States | Tropical Storm | National Hurricane Center | NHC | Globalism

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda announced that it has discovered 31 million tons of gold

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Colombia will play a second friendly match in the United States against Guatemala

1 day ago Leland Griffith

A district in Uganda calls for two villages to be locked up after 20 people died of an unidentified disease

1 day ago Leland Griffith

A strange disease that can be transmitted by larvae kills 20 people in Uganda and forces residents into confinement

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Cuba and Uganda reaffirm their desire to expand cooperation ties

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science to save the oceans

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

Series “A” praises the change in television rights abroad | Sports

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp responds to the request in networks and provides a long-awaited functionality

37 mins ago Leo Adkins

These are the 10 best cities to study (and the Latin American cities that made it into the rankings)

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda says it has 31 million tons of gold reserves

47 mins ago Leland Griffith