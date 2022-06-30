Hurricane Bonnie | Venezuela | Tropical cyclone live alert for possible cyclone Bonnie in Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States | Tropical Storm | National Hurricane Center | NHC | Globalism

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in United State Warn of possible Hurricane Bonnie approaching the Colombian-Caribbean coast, south of the United States and Mexico, as it is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 65 kilometers per hour (km/h).

See here the orbital circuit path:

As indicated by NCH, on the night of Tuesday, June 28, Bonnie passed near the islands and on some parts of the islands such as Guadeloupe, Barbados, Trinidad and TobagoMartinique, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Granada, Dominica, among others.

Look: Who is responsible for the Texas truck tragedy that killed 50 immigrants?

Later, between Wednesday and Thursday, The storm is moving south and will reach the Caribbean Sea, approaching the northern coast of Colombia and Venezuela.

also, Bonnie is expected to arrive later in the Gulf of Mexicocausing heavy rains in the states of Louisiana and Texas in the United States.

As explained by NCH, the current hurricane season began on June 1 and so far there has only been one storm called Alex, which formed in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico – on June 5, and caused heavy rain in Cuba and southern Florida, United States.

Similarly, the entity argued that the storms that occur these days are the result of a tropical wave located several kilometers southeast of the island of Cape Verde in Africa.

On the other hand, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) predicted that the Boni crossing would significantly increase rainfall in the northeastern part of the Colombian Caribbean.

These deposits can reach their maximum strength in the middle and end of the next week. It will mainly affect the regions of Magdalena, Atlantico, Cesar, La Guajira, Bolivar and Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Also, next weekend Storms will also occur in the central and western Caribbean, which includes the San Andres archipelago, Providencia, Santa Catalina and the Keys.

More Stories

Uganda announced that it has discovered 31 million tons of gold

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Colombia will play a second friendly match in the United States against Guatemala

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

A district in Uganda calls for two villages to be locked up after 20 people died of an unidentified disease

1 day ago Leland Griffith

A strange disease that can be transmitted by larvae kills 20 people in Uganda and forces residents into confinement

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Cuba and Uganda reaffirm their desire to expand cooperation ties

2 days ago Leland Griffith

NATO Summit in Madrid, live

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Hospital Los Madroños signs a strategic agreement and positions itself as the national standard in neurological rehabilitation

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

Alianza Lima: The women’s team confirms the level of the tour in the United States [FOTOS] | Sports

56 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | What does the report mean | Why don’t you use it | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports play

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Volodymyr Zelensky: There will be no relations between Ukraine and Syria | world | Dr..

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Hurricane Bonnie | Venezuela | Tropical cyclone live alert for possible cyclone Bonnie in Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States | Tropical Storm | National Hurricane Center | NHC | Globalism

1 hour ago Leland Griffith