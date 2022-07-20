Uganda, the Pearl of the African Continent – No Noch

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Expert travelers always say that you can’t come back from a trip the same way you left and that’s what we try to do at La Noche de COPE every Tuesday morning. Travel, enjoy the journey, find alternate routes to the typical routes that appear in the guides and come back from that fairytale and radio-altered journey … The person responsible for this transformation is the expert writer, publisher and traveler Andres Pascual. This time we’re visiting Uganda, but first, we take a detour to celebrate Inventor Day and do it with the character Hedy Lamarr, the actress and inventor who has captivated Walt Disney himself.

Although Heidi was Austrian, today her destination is Uganda, a country that could be a good setting for one of Disney’s animated films. Its strength lies in its nature, and its weaknesses are linked to the instability that the country is experiencing with continuous revolutions. And although Uganda is a gem in itself, everyone who wants to visit it should organize a visit to the Impenetrable Forest National Park, the perfect habitat for mountain gorillas.

One of the few places where you can see the so-called “Big Seven”, the seven largest mammals in nature, but also the home of Yini, a boy whose story inspired the creation of Ryan’s Wealth Foundation when he was a young Canadian, still in school, who managed to fund a well in Yinji City was thus able to change his life.

And so, with the innovative spirit of Hedy Lamar and stories that can easily be found in Uganda like Yini, Andrés Pascual invites us to look for solutions and try to make the lives of those around us easier, just as Ryan did with that little Ugandan boy.

More Stories

Arrasate: Uganda Sticks will be presenting in Monterrón, as part of Udazabal

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Health alert in Uganda! They discovered an “unidentified” disease that killed 20 people

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda wants to issue its own digital currency

1 day ago Leland Griffith

10 Best Methods You use to Grab WoW Gold in 2022

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Ugandan schools reopen after nearly two years of closure due to coronavirus

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The best food cities in the US according to a survey

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Why is the United States banning entry to Xavi and Borja Mayoral?

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Android: Guide to Using Google Translate Offline | Applications | Applications | hack | wander | guide | Mexico | Spain | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Construction workers set up a dead end ladder and it goes viral

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda, the Pearl of the African Continent – No Noch

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Turbo Energy grows exports in the Italian and Moroccan PV markets

2 hours ago Mia Thompson