Uganda: Ugandan court orders release on bail of 26 dissidents, including Bobby Wayne’s bodyguard

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

MADRID, June 14 (Europe Press) –

A Ugandan military court on Monday ordered the release on bail of 26 members of the opposition National Unity Party, including Edward Sipofu, the bodyguard of opposition leader Robert Kyogulani.

According to information provided by the Ugandan newspaper “New Vision”, those released include musician Boken Ali known as Nubian Lee, and music producer Daniel Owerout, both of whom are close to the politician and popular singer.

The head of the military court, Andre Gotti, indicated that they all have to pay bail of 20 million shillings (about 4,680 euros), after they were arrested about six months ago in the African country.

Those affected by the decision are part of a group of 49 people arrested during an electoral law in December 2020 ahead of the January presidential election. Among those arrested was Kyogulani himself, better known as Bobby Wayne, who was forcibly taken by helicopter to his home.

Museveni, in power since 1986, won more than 58 percent of the vote in January’s presidential election, after which Kyogulani denounced “complete electoral fraud”. The opponent reported the findings to the Supreme Court, though he later withdrew the lawsuit.

Bobby Wayne, the famous singer and leader of the National Union Party, presented himself as the main challenger to Museveni, who obtained a sixth term after a series of constitutional changes to be able to go to the polls.

The elections were held in a particularly tense context due to the increased crackdown on dissent and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the security forces’ move against protesters after Kyogulani was arrested during an election event.

