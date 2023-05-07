Ugandan President: “President Ilham Aliyev has given new impetus to the development of the Non-Aligned Movement”

Baku, March 25, AZERTAC

The President of this country, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, was interviewed in the official residence of the President of Uganda for the TASS program “Formula of Power” and Russian television.

In light of the fact that he will take over the leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement next year, succeeding the Azerbaijani presidency, First Deputy Director General of TASS, author and host of the program “Formula for Power” Mikhail Gusman asked the Ugandan president several questions.

In particular, Mikhail Gusman asked how President Yoweri Museveni assessed the role of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world, the prospects for the organization, as well as the efforts of Azerbaijan as the head of the movement for its further development.

President Yoweri Museveni noted that it is a great honor for Uganda to lead the Non-Aligned Movement. The Ugandan president affirmed that the Non-Aligned Movement, which was founded by prominent historical figures such as Gamal Abdel Nasser, Jawaharlal Nehru and Josep Broz Tito, remains a political force of great importance and authority in the world. President Yoweri Museveni stated that Uganda will do all it can to develop the organization.

The Ugandan head of state highly appreciated the Azerbaijani presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement and personally of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who, as President Yoweri Museveni said, gave a new impetus to the development of the organization.

President Yoweri Museveni highlighted the contributions of President Ilham Aliyev as Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in strengthening international efforts to combat the Coronavirus. He also stated that he is looking forward to welcoming the President of Azerbaijan to Uganda for the upcoming NAM Summit.

The full interview with the Ugandan president will be published by TASS and broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.