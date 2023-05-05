The Minister of the Economy provides 3Rs training to high school students in the USA

The educational tool focuses on school students with the aim of making them aware and providing them with environmental education that will help them face the effects of climate change from a citizen responsibility approach, making these values ​​their own in all their fields. spirits.

Santo Domingo. dominican republic. (April 2023). With great enthusiasm to learn to care for the environment, high school students in the United States of America received training in the 3Rs Program on Environmental Awareness given by collaborators of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, through the agency of the Ministry of Administration and Finance.

The training of thirty-two students from the High School located at the intersection of Mexico Streets and Dr. Delgado aims to stimulate environmental education, environmental care, and solid waste management for students of high schools, public schools, colleges, and residents of communities in the regions.

The initiative is in line with the guiding principles of the Multi-Year Plan, the National Development Strategy and Development Goal No. 12 on sustainable production and consumption.

The educational tool focuses on school students with the aim of making them aware and providing them with environmental education that will help them face the effects of climate change from a citizen responsibility approach, making these values ​​their own in all their fields. Personal life and personal – professional.

Deputy Minister of Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Administrative Authority for Cooperation, Public Investment and Regions Regulation, Yamil Valera, who leads the activity, emphasized that the defense of the environment is one of the pillars of the current government administration and the ministry. Economics, planning and development.

“In order to maintain environmental harmony and respect, reduce environmental imbalance, protect biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of life on the planet and in our country, the Dominican government considers this mission one of its main priorities,” said Valera.

He motivated the students to feel responsible for their environment and contribute with a high sense of responsibility so that the new generations may live in a healthy and harmonious environment.

USA High School Principal Eugenio Geronimo thanked the Department of Economics and Planning, in the person of the Deputy Minister for Administration and Finance, Yamil Valera, for sharing with the students of the Education Center the importance of reduce-reuse and re-use.

He stressed that the training will contribute to raising awareness of caring for and preserving the planet, the cities in which we live, communities and neighborhoods, as well as the impact of doing the right thing in managing solid waste in homes and centers. Jobs, universities, colleges and public schools.

Finally, he called on the students to take advantage of the day and become multiplier entities for the benefit of a better planet and a better country to live in.

The supervising officer at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development was responsible for conversations and dynamics with students about environmental conservation and handling of plastic containers.

One dynamic is depositing plastic waste (small bottles) into the appropriate rubbish bin through picture cards with empty, broken and covered containers.

Each student was given a container to drink water or juices, taking care not to use plastic bottles in the educational center and in their homes.

Three second, fourth and fifth grade students commented on what they learned in the training provided by assistants from the Deputy Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

The first to speak was Saoni Lissette Gerónimo, who considered caring for the environment to be of great importance because it brings great benefits to people’s lives and health. “If we don’t take care of it, we will all be harmed and the new generations.”

Student Victor Megias commented that the talk helps to understand the process of reducing, reusing and reusing the accessories of everyday life.

While a high school student, Liz Beltrey, expressed her satisfaction and gratitude to the Ministry of Economy for scheduling a training of this kind with the aim of learning how to take care of ourselves and the environment.