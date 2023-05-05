More than 60 countries will open their embassies

Every May, one of the unique traditions of the national capital arrives in Washington, D.C., allowing locals and visitors to gain an in-depth look at the cultures of dozens of countries without having to purchase an airline ticket. This Saturday, May 6, starting in the early morning, thousands of people will begin walking up and down Massachusetts Avenue and other streets in the area to visit the embassies from more than 60 countries that will open their doors as part of “Around the World.” “Global Event. Embassy Tour” from the series DC passportOrganized by Events DC.

After a few years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the event has returned and will be the largest edition in its history, setting a record for the number of embassies that will participate, among which 10 will join the event. First time.

During the “Around the World” Embassy Tour, participants “travel” the world enjoying food, fashion shows, live music, art and much more as each embassy showcases something their countries have to offer. Approximately 27,000 visitors attend this event each year, and it is an excellent opportunity to do an activity with family or a group of friends.

What do you need to know before going?

• Use the Passport DC mobile website for the latest information. You can visit it here: Passportdc.stqry.app.

• All embassies are open from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm, unless otherwise noted.

• Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk.

• Submission is free. Reservations are not required, but it is recommended to get the latest updates before going to the embassy.

• Street parking is difficult at many embassy locations. It is recommended to use public transportation.

• Several embassies are located within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Van Ness/UDC Metro stations.

• Embassies on the international road are larger and often have shorter lines than those in Embassies Row.

• Follow DC events and #PassportDC on social media for updates on Embassy wait times, activities and other breaking news.

• Get your commemorative passport to be stamped at the embassies. Commemorative passports will be available at Dupont Circle and Van Ness information kiosks.

Participating embassies in 2023

the African Union

Albanian

Algeria

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bolivian

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Chili pepper

China

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

dominican republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Swatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Guatemala

Haiti

Indonesia

Iraq

Jamaica

Japan (Japanese Culture and Information Center)

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kyrgyz Republic

Malawi

Mauritania

Mexico (Mexican Cultural Institute)

Mongolia

Morocco

Norway

Oman (Sultan Qaboos Cultural Centre)

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

The State of Qatar

Rwanda

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

serbian

South Africa

South Korea (Korean Cultural Centre)

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Ukraine

United kingdom

Uzbekistan

Zambia

