More than 60 countries will open their embassies
Every May, one of the unique traditions of the national capital arrives in Washington, D.C., allowing locals and visitors to gain an in-depth look at the cultures of dozens of countries without having to purchase an airline ticket. This Saturday, May 6, starting in the early morning, thousands of people will begin walking up and down Massachusetts Avenue and other streets in the area to visit the embassies from more than 60 countries that will open their doors as part of “Around the World.” “Global Event. Embassy Tour” from the series DC passportOrganized by Events DC.
After a few years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the event has returned and will be the largest edition in its history, setting a record for the number of embassies that will participate, among which 10 will join the event. First time.
During the “Around the World” Embassy Tour, participants “travel” the world enjoying food, fashion shows, live music, art and much more as each embassy showcases something their countries have to offer. Approximately 27,000 visitors attend this event each year, and it is an excellent opportunity to do an activity with family or a group of friends.
What do you need to know before going?
• Use the Passport DC mobile website for the latest information. You can visit it here: Passportdc.stqry.app.
• All embassies are open from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm, unless otherwise noted.
• Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk.
• Submission is free. Reservations are not required, but it is recommended to get the latest updates before going to the embassy.
• Street parking is difficult at many embassy locations. It is recommended to use public transportation.
• Several embassies are located within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Van Ness/UDC Metro stations.
• Embassies on the international road are larger and often have shorter lines than those in Embassies Row.
• Follow DC events and #PassportDC on social media for updates on Embassy wait times, activities and other breaking news.
• Get your commemorative passport to be stamped at the embassies. Commemorative passports will be available at Dupont Circle and Van Ness information kiosks.
Participating embassies in 2023
the African Union
Albanian
Algeria
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Bolivian
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Chili pepper
China
Colombia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Costa Rica
Cote d’Ivoire
dominican republic
Ecuador
Egypt
Eritrea
Swatini
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Guatemala
Haiti
Indonesia
Iraq
Jamaica
Japan (Japanese Culture and Information Center)
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kyrgyz Republic
Malawi
Mauritania
Mexico (Mexican Cultural Institute)
Mongolia
Morocco
Norway
Oman (Sultan Qaboos Cultural Centre)
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
The State of Qatar
Rwanda
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
serbian
South Africa
South Korea (Korean Cultural Centre)
Sri Lanka
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Uganda
Ukraine
United kingdom
Uzbekistan
Zambia
