Ugandan transport minister injured in attack

June 1, 2021, 7:46 amKAMPALA, June 1 (Prensa Latina) Ugandan Transport Minister Katumba Wamala was injured today after being shot near his home in the capital, the Daily Monitor reports.

According to the newspaper, Wamala, a former Ugandan army general, was shot while riding in a car in the Kisasi city area, and it is still unknown if this attack was arrested.

The attack killed the driver of the car and the minister’s daughter, Ugandan television network NTV reported, and army chief General David Muhozi went to the scene.

Pictures posted on social media show Amala walking, despite her bloodstained clothes, after she was taken to a nearby hospital, but there are no details on the severity of her injuries.

The Minister of Transport served as Inspector General of Police from 2001 to 2005, and served as Commander of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) from 2013 to 2017.

Uganda has suffered from such attacks against figures in recent years, in one of which the former spokesman for the public force and a politician close to the president, Yoweri Museveni, were both shot dead by unidentified men on motorbikes.

