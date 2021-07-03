Ugandan transport minister injured in attack

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

June 1, 2021, 7:46 amKAMPALA, June 1 (Prensa Latina) Ugandan Transport Minister Katumba Wamala was injured today after being shot near his home in the capital, the Daily Monitor reports.

According to the newspaper, Wamala, a former Ugandan army general, was shot while riding in a car in the Kisasi city area, and it is still unknown if this attack was arrested.

The attack killed the driver of the car and the minister’s daughter, Ugandan television network NTV reported, and army chief General David Muhozi went to the scene.

Pictures posted on social media show Amala walking, despite her bloodstained clothes, after she was taken to a nearby hospital, but there are no details on the severity of her injuries.

The Minister of Transport served as Inspector General of Police from 2001 to 2005, and served as Commander of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) from 2013 to 2017.

Uganda has suffered from such attacks against figures in recent years, in one of which the former spokesman for the public force and a politician close to the president, Yoweri Museveni, were both shot dead by unidentified men on motorbikes.

agp/metric ton

More Stories

Exports of jewelry and goldware will recover to their pre-epidemic levels in 2022 | USA | United States | NNDC | Economie

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Borrell appoints 21 new senior positions, including three Spaniards

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Slow food coffee strongholds in Central America

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Moderna vaccine begins production at a factory in France | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Remittances to Mexico add 13 straight months to the upside

2 days ago Mia Thompson

slow food coffee forts in Central America

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uganda. Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

20 mins ago Leland Griffith

What Prep Resources Can You Use for Exam-Labs Microsoft MD-100 Exam? Are Practice Tests the Most Useful?

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

Ugandan transport minister injured in attack

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson