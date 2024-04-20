when The news has been published After the Ugandan government tried to use a trillion shillings ($300 million) in taxes to bail out debt-ridden companies, Ugandans on Twitter called the move a “scam” and suggested the aid money should instead go to Uganda's underserved public schools.

Companies whose debts the government wants to bail out have been privately acquired from various banks in Uganda. Many of these companies are owned by powerful and well-connected tycoons. Some central banks and members of the Ministry of Finance Against the bailout plan.

David Mbanga, a Ugandan lawyer, described the plan as “nationalization of losses”:

Privatization of profit and generalization of loss. Should we all pay for business failure when we did not all share in the profits made? – David FK Mpanga (@dfkm1970) July 22, 2016

Privatization of profits and nationalization of losses. Should we all pay for corporate losses when their profits are not shared?

Alan Senyonga was surprised to discover that one of these List of companies It was a nightclub:

Club Silk is one company that needs to be saved. Is this really a priority for Uganda?? #ScamBailOuts – Alan Senyonga (@ssojo81) July 22, 2016

Club Silk is one company that needs to be saved. Is it really a priority for Uganda?

Frederick Tumusiime suggested:

for any #Rescue, the public must obtain a stake in the company(s). There is no public money for private sins. #ScamBailOuts https://t.co/kQ95Ky2cqB – Frederick Tumusiime (@tufre80) July 22, 2016

For any rescue operation, citizens must acquire shares in the company/s. “No” to public money for private purposes.

Ugandans have questioned aid plans for powerful, well-placed businessmen in a country with little investment in infrastructure and where schools and hospitals lie in ruins.

Sarah Peretti suggested that the government save these schools:

Uganda's poor cannot continue to support the rich #ScamBailOuts Saving schools without classrooms, books and toilets pic.twitter.com/YkNYlFEQd1 -Perret Sarah (@SarahPerret) July 23, 2016

Uganda's poor cannot continue to support the rich. Rescue schools that do not have classrooms, books or toilets.

Jeff shared a photo of a company the government should help:

An image representing companies that need to be bailed out by the government using taxpayer money #ScamBailOuts pic.twitter.com/nZuldcEzBH — Jeff 4.7.1™ (@andsjeff) July 23, 2016

This image represents companies that the government must bail out using tax money.

And another picture of a destroyed government school:

Karongo Seed School, Buhwego District. Does it need to be rescued? No, rescue companies don't pay taxes #ScamBailOuts pic.twitter.com/giwY9J1zXa — Jeff 4.7.1™ (@andsjeff) July 23, 2016

Karongo Seed School, Buhwego District. Do you need rescue? no. Rescue companies that do not pay taxes

While Samways Gamgee advised:

If saving them is a matter of national importance, then sharing their profits should be a matter of national importance as well. #scams – Samwise Gamgee (@Sambannz) July 22, 2016