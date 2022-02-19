Ultraviolet rays invites to celebrate the anniversary of the faculties of medicine and dentistry

The University of Veracruzana (UV) Veracruz Region invited citizens to participate in the celebration of the seventieth anniversary of the faculties of medicine and dentistry, respectively, for which, on Friday, at a press conference, the program of festivities activities that will take effect next Monday, February 21 this year.

In this context, Dr. Julio Cesar Vinas Dozal, Director of the Faculty of Medicine, reported that this celebration is held jointly, as the two institutions were inaugurated on February 21, 1952.

The activities therefore begin with a protocol ceremony on Monday, February 21st at 10:00 am in the central courtyard of the USBI Library and Information Services Unit and will be broadcasted via video in order to avoid crowding due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

“We cordially invite you. There will be a series of activities,” said the doctor, using his voice.

Likewise, there will be the participation of Dr. Martin Gerardo Aguilar Sánchez, President of the University of Veracruzana, who will actually present a message alluding to this anniversary; Dr. Rubén Edel Navarro, Vice Chancellor for the Veracruz-Boca del Rio Region, among others, and former directors of both colleges will be recognized for their careers throughout their assignments.

As well as to these educational institutions that participated with the registration of their students in the various measures against COVID-19.

“This is a symbolic act because it is for the sake of the community that has worked all this time. He explained in his speech that at the end of this ceremony all the colleges and the entire community that participated and actively participates in all actions directed against the pandemic will be honored.”

On her part, Dr. Laura Roche Ramos, Director of the Dental School of Veracruz at this university, explained that on the same day, in the afternoon, at 7:30 pm, a concert will be held at the Boca Forum where it will be held. Attending the jazz group Orbis Tertius from UV.

Where they will also be present: the Rector, the Vice-Chancellor, the Regional Academic Secretary, among other academics, as well as the local authorities and there will be a reduced capacity.

“Because of the pandemic we had to do something symbolic, we didn’t want to stop celebrating our 70th anniversary and decided to have this party together,” the specialist said.

Dr. Roch Ramos announced that during Wednesday 23rd, Thursday 24th and Friday 25th February they will have some clinical schedules where dental surgeons will be able to hear from speakers of national and international standing and there will be practices of different dental materials, current implant status sewing; Similarly, Dr. Mario Armando Aguilera Valenzuela, Dean of the College, will give a talk on the history of the College.

In turn, he stated that throughout the week, both colleges will have their own cultural and academic activities, at their respective venues, with retired and active students and teachers.

In conclusion, Dr. Vinas Dozal highlighted that the Ultraviolet Medical School was the first in the state, and currently, there is one in each region of the highest study house in Veracruz.

In addition, it has been the cradle of great professionals who have excelled in various fields of health, research, teaching and management, such as the case of Dr. José María Remes Troch, Director of the Biomedical Research Institute, University of Veracruzana.

So too, Dr. Mauro Luo Varela, neurosurgeon, former state health secretary and recipient of the William Beecher Scoville Prize for Science and the Arts, awarded every four years by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies in 2013, to name a few.

