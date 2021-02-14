Umbro South Africa (www.Umbro.co.za) is pleased to announce a new long-term partnership as the Official Technical Sponsor of the Uganda Football Association (FIFA)Vova) For the next four years.

The partnership will see Umbro provide the men’s and women’s national teams with high-performance equipment for matches and training sessions, off-the-field clothing, as well as equipment such as cicada The Cup champions join seven other African nations to endure the double diamond, increasing the brand’s sponsorship portfolio to thirty-four clubs and eight national teams across the continent.

“We are excited to be partnering with UFTA and its affiliate teams,” says Umbro South Africa. Executive DirectorDavid Ricketts. “Umbro is passionate about supporting African football at all levels and we are confident that this partnership will go beyond unified sponsorship to become a meaningful relationship for the team, our brand and the African football community as a whole.

Speaking of partnership, Vova President Eng said. Moussa Magogo: “Our vision is to be the number one football nation in Africa, on and off the field. Vova We are always looking to create new alliances with strong brands. So choosing Umbro was easy.

Umbro has a rich pedigree in sports, especially football. For many years now, its dedication and commitment to producing high-quality products has proven all over the world. The continuous improvement of the Ugandan soccer teams has made fans desire more and I have no doubt that the new uniform It will make fans more enthusiastic. The designs are in line with the latest global trends and we look forward to presenting these collections in the new year. “

Distributed through APO Collection On behalf of Umbro.

Contact the media:

Umbro Sudafrica

Nicole Jones

H: [email protected]

Ugandan Football Association

Esther Musock

H: [email protected]

About Umbro:

Football is everywhere, there is Umbro (www.Umbro.co.za), since 1924. We provide clothing, shoes and equipment for all football players and fans, as well as those who are. Inspired by the vibrant culture that surrounds football. We’ve partnered with exciting designers to create a unique, celebrating collaboration ADN Our brands include Christopher Rayburn, Henry Holland, SweetSKTBS, Patta, Vetements and Off White.

We sponsor more than 120 clubs around the world, including teams like West Ham United and Burnley (English Premier League); Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen (Bundesliga) 1. FC Nuremberg (German League 2). Stade de Reims (Ligue 1); RCD Mallorca (La Liga 2); Old Boys de Newell (First Division Argentina); Santos, Gremio, Atlético Paranaense and Fluminense (Brazilian League); Independiente Santa Fe (first Colombian A); My home country (first division of Uruguay); Heridiano (Costa Rica League FPD); Tokyo and Gamba Osaka (Japan J1) Seongnam FC (South Korea); Al-Ahly (Egyptian Premier League); Al Wasl (UAE League) and Al Sailiya (Qatar Stars League). Township Rollers (Botswana Premier League); Accra Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League); Amazulu, Super Sport United, Swallows (South Africa’s Premier League); Nkana FC, Zanaco FC and Zesco United FC (Zambian Premier League).