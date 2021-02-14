Othman excels on burns and maintains a welterweight belt

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Sancho Lados Sanginis

Mathematical Writing, Feb. 14 (EFE). – Nigerian Camaro Osman beat Brazilian Gilbert “Dorinho” Burns on Sunday and retained the welterweight title at UFC258 in Las Vegas, USA.

Burns occupied the center of octagon and triggered the war from the start with several power-swings. Meanwhile, Othman knew how to match his opponent’s bets and did not lose face in the duel.

Sharp punches in the first round for two fighters who know each other, very well. Both were cheeky and connected, wary but strong. The Nigerian had problems sometimes, but he showed great ability to cope.

Osman got a shove right in Burns’ chin, and Burns sought fist without success. And visibly touching, the Brazilian stopped the champion pushing as best he could at the end of the second round.

The Nigerian nightmare insisted and won. Kamaru Usman knocked out everything in the third set and finished off by Burns who had already taken a lot of penalty. The referee stopped the fight after his powerful left hand from the welterweight king who had placed it on the carpet.

Despite his early Brazilian brilliance, Osman confirmed his place as a champ. The Nigerian has held the division title in an emotional duel between two coaching partners for nearly seven years. Othman’s mental toughness made the difference. EFE

