Umbro South Africa (www.Umbro.co.za) is pleased to announce a new long-term partnership as the Official Technical Sponsor of the Uganda Football Association (FIFA)Vova) For the next four years.

The partnership will see Umbro provide the men’s and women’s national teams with high-performance equipment for matches and training, off-the-field clothing, as well as equipment such as Cicava The cup champions join seven other African nations to carry the double diamond, increasing the brand’s sponsorship portfolio to thirty-four clubs and eight national teams across the continent.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the UFTA and its affiliated teams,” says Umbro South Africa. Executive DirectorDavid Ricketts. “Umbro is passionate about supporting African football at all levels and we are confident that this partnership will go beyond unified sponsorship into a meaningful relationship for the team, our brand and the African football community as a whole.

Speaking of partnership, Vova President Eng says. Moses Magogo: “Our vision is to be the number one soccer nation in Africa, on and off the field. Vova We are always looking to create new alliances with strong brands. So Umbro was easy to choose.

“Umbro has a rich pedigree in sports, especially football. For many years now, it has demonstrated its dedication and commitment to producing quality products all over the world. The continuous improvement of the Ugandan national football teams has made fans want more and I have no doubt that the new uniform is It will make fans more enthusiastic. The designs are in line with the latest global trends and we look forward to presenting these collections in the new year. “

About Umbro:

Everywhere there is football there is Umbro (www.Umbro.co.za) – since 1924. We provide clothing, shoes and equipment for all footballers and fans – as well as for those who are. Inspired by the vibrant culture surrounding football. We’ve partnered with exciting designers to create a unique collaboration that celebrates ADN From our brands, including Christopher Rayburn, Henry Holland, SweetSKTBS, Patta, Vetements, and Off White.

We sponsor more than 120 clubs around the world, including teams like West Ham United and Burnley (Premier League); Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen (Bundesliga) 1. FC Nuremberg (German League 2). Stade de Reims (Ligue 1); RCD Mallorca (La Liga 2); Old Boys of Newell (Argentine First Class); Santos, Gremio, Club Atlético Paranaense and Fluminense (Brazilian League); Independiente Santa Fe (first Colombian A); My homeland (first division of Uruguay); Heridiano (Costa Rica League FPD); Tokyo and Gamba Osaka (Japan J1) Seongnam FC (South Korea); Al-Ahly (Egyptian Premier League); Al Wasl (UAE Football League) and Al Sailiya (Qatar Stars League); Township Rollers (Botswana Premier League); Accra Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League); Amazulu, SuperSport United, Swallows (South Africa Premier Division); Nkana FC, Zanaco FC and Zesco United FC (Zambian Premier League).