Uganda: A person is shot dead by police during the conduct of an opposition candidate in the Ugandan Parliament

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Madrid, 13 years old (Europe Press)

At least one person was killed and three others injured late Tuesday after Ugandan security forces opened fire on supporters of an opposition candidate in Thursday’s parliamentary elections to be held in conjunction with the presidential election.

According to information collected by the Ugandan “Daily Monitor” newspaper this Wednesday, Ugandan forces opened fire to disperse followers of Hasan Kapis Fengaro, candidate for the Forum for Democratic Change in Obongi district, without announcing the authorities. He. She.

An eyewitness recounted that Vongaru’s followers were returning to the area where the party’s headquarters was located when the police and army shot them and fired tear gas to prevent them from reaching the building.

Vungaru himself denounced that what happened showed that this year’s elections “were shot, not ballot.” “It was difficult for the opposition candidates from Ubungi and other parts of the country. Wherever we went, they fired tear gas at us and shot at us,” he said.

The elections will take place in a particularly tense context due to the increasing repression against the opposition and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the action of the security forces against the demonstrators after the arrest of the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyagolani, during the campaign event.

Kyagulani will be the main contender for incumbent President Yoweri Museveni who has led the country since 1986 and who will try to achieve a sixth term after a series of constitutional amendments so that he can go to the polls.

On the other hand, the US ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, announced the cancellation of the observation mission in the country “due to the election commission’s decision to reject more than 75 percent of the required observers’ accreditation.”

“After approving only 15 accreditations, it is not possible for the United States to significantly monitor the conduct of Ugandan elections at polling stations across the country,” he said in a statement posted on the embassy’s website.

Thus, he criticized that the commission “did not provide explanations” despite “multiple requests,” and added that it had transmitted its decision “a few days before the elections.” He stressed that “the aim of diplomatic observation of the elections is to show our interest in a free, fair, peaceful and comprehensive electoral process.”

“The government of Uganda had supported the monitoring efforts of the United States in several previous elections, so the decision to refuse to grant mandates to the majority (…) makes this matter worrying,” he defended, before confirming that without observers you would lack accountability, transparency and confidence.

More Stories

Chivas vs Necaxa – USA: Predictions, How and When to Watch the Liga MX | Telemundo Deportes Direct | Telemundo Online | Live Football United States of America | United States | MX

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Hernan Crespo has been announced as the new coach of Sao Paulo

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Panamanian driver will race at the Sebring International Circuit in the United States

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The opposition leader is confronted by the police in Uganda

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev come out stronger and advance to the third round of the Australian Open

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Six institutional schools participated in the founding match

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

LaLiga expects to improve its business income by 24% thanks to the international business

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Uganda asks the United States not to “preach” to others about how to hold elections Scientist

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda: A person is shot dead by police during the conduct of an opposition candidate in the Ugandan Parliament

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits eastern Japan

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The government provides support for traditional medicine

5 hours ago Mia Thompson