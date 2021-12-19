UNAM: The first graduates in the field of data science protested

(Photo: ROGELIO MORALES / CUARTOSCURO. COM)

The highest house of studies, last Thursday, December 16, witnessed a protest and graduation for the first three graduates of the data science track. Race number 126 out of 131 from National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) He took a protest from the first graduates in the banquet hall Institute for Research in Applied Mathematics and Systems (IIMAS).

With their friends and family, students Jose de Jesus Tapia Lopez, Enrique David Guzman Ramirez and Dante Bermúdez Marban They attended the ceremony with relevant health measures. The oath was taken before the said race coordinator, Maria del Pilar Angeles Director of the International Institute of Business Administration (IIMAS), Ramses Humberto Mina Chavez.

In addition to being the first students to graduate from a data science profession, students They graduated through the “total credits and higher academic standard” method. Despite the difficulty of resuming studies in person, the Director of the International Institute of Mine Action (IIMAS) emphasized that despite the emergency prospects for the university, UNAM is not stopping.

Mexico City, September 24, 2020. – Due to the return to classes at the Autonomous University of Mexico, which will be far away due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the islands and a large part of the Ciudad Universitaria have very few people, mostly from the capital who go to do some sport or Administrative procedures in UNAM offices. Photo: ROGELIO MORALES/CUARTOSCURO. com

The data science profession was one of the last jobs to open at UNAM, and it was approved by the University Council on March 27, 2019. Likewise, jobs in Nutrition, Tourism and Sustainable Development were the last to open study plans within the university.

Data Science, Cinematography, and International Business are among those with an indirect entry, which means that a student must enter an established profession before he or she will be able to apply to it. In the case of data science, the applicant may choose from any of the following study options taught at UNAM:

In addition to this prerequisite, Applicant must have completed 4 semesters of his or her original career and fully accreditedIn addition to having the skills of reading, comprehension, analysis and synthesis, and knowledge of the basics of mathematics and computing.

Data science is a profession designed to solve current and future information needs. Its main task is to clean, select, and prepare data to be able to analyze, describe and predict future behaviours or knowledge in mathematical decision-making. These can be used in business, government, and science.

They are also able to analyze, evaluate and transmit huge amounts of data of any kind, and this is within the framework of ethical and responsible axes to solve complex problems in the social, scientific and technological sectors.

As the pandemic continues to infect populations around the world, UNAM has also urged its students to get vaccinated against the disease. The need to return to the classroom in person has also led to the House of Studies inviting late students to be vaccinated so that they can return to the classroom sooner and safer.

The Foundation emphasized that this day is “particularly important”, on the understanding that, with it, the community will be protected from more than 120 thousand students belonging to the secondary stage.

