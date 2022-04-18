Undocumented immigrants in the United States claim benefits after remembering that they pay taxes without being a citizen | international | News

Remember illegal immigrants this Monday in New York They pay millions of dollars in taxes without getting benefits, and demanded that Democrats make good on their promises to give them a path to citizenship, in the context of today’s protest over the nation’s tax deadline.

“We are complying with our taxes, but we are still excluded,” they chanted in front of the headquarters of the General Command. Internal Tax Directorate (IRS) in Manhattan and carried signs with messages such as “President Biden, keep your promise. We need immigration reform.”

Each year, undocumented immigrants and their families in the country pay approximately $79.7 billion in federal taxes and $41 billion in state and local taxes, according to data provided by Make the Road New York, which called for the demonstration.

Undocumented immigrants pay their taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITN).

They also noted their efforts during the COVID-19 health crisis and lamented that New York Gov. Cathy Hochhol left them out of the state budget by not including the $3,000 million they demanded for the Fund for Already Excluded Workers. Many of the undocumented continue to work without work.

“As immigrants we contribute millions of dollars in taxes but what benefits do we get? Nobody. We want them to deliver on the promises that every government election campaign promises. We stick to the rules, but you don’t,” said Marina Mexican, with four children and who immigrated since 26 general.

“I have complied with the order to pay taxes for more than 20 years,” he said, and demanded the federal Senate to pass a bill that would open the path to citizenship for the country’s millions of illegal immigrants.

Elsa Samaniego, who was furious about the situation they were facing, recalled that they were working to “pay (the taxes) and move forward” for their families.

We demand no more free work, no more taxes without representation, and a path to citizenship now. There are more than 11 million illegal immigrants in our country,” the Mexican stated emphatically, showing a copy of her taxes, like other immigrants.

Dolores Juarez and Leucadia Flores have asked the government to “recognize the value of ‘their’ work and agree forever” to immigration reform because they deserve it.

“We have risked our lives and the safety and stability of our families and faced barriers in accessing health insurance and economic relief programs”Dolores added.

Others who made their voices heard were “patriotic millionaires” as a group of wealthy Americans called them “committed to improving the condition of all Americans, including themselves, by building a more prosperous, stable and inclusive nation” and who, as they do today, claim for millionaires, billionaires and corporations to pay More taxes.

The group took a truck with a banner advertising higher taxes on the wealthy to various parts of the city, including Wall Street and the apartment of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (me)