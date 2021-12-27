United Nations: Science, Art and Politics: A Powerful Alliance to Change Cities | urban objects | future planet

United Nations Conference Climate Change (COP26) Show once again how difficult it is to make a rapid and profound transformation, even in the face of overwhelming evidence of climate change. Facts alone do not lead to action. But what can you do? Option showed the inclusion of actors in mind Exceptional Coupled with a clear focus on achieving specific goals is a good option.

Science is clear that Cities are responsible for 75% of carbon emissions worldwide, so urban leadership is essential to achieving a sustainable future, as well as providing a higher quality of life for its residents. In a sustainable city, we all win. Some have already begun to shift, but achieving zero emissions everywhere remains a huge challenge.

We need new and more diverse actors, such as youth movements, artists and civil society organizations, who, by joining with scholars and researchers, can not only put more pressure on urban decision-makers, but can also help people imagine a sustainable future. the future in their cities.

The good news is that such actors are emerging, including Academy Award-winning film producer Dirk Willowitzky and his wife Mathilde Bonnevoy. The couple put their film works on hiatus to get involved, along with United Nations University, in the fight for futuristic zero-emissions cities: “As a father of two children, as an individual and as a film producer, I recognize that we are at a critical crossroads for humanity,” says Wilowtzky. This is no longer just a fight for scientists, politicians, and governments; It is the battle of our lives by and for each of us, and we all have to ask ourselves what we can contribute, personally and professionally.”

The award-winning couple is part of a project Transformative Urban AlliancesFunded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the Federal Ministry of the Environment in Germany and implemented by the United Nations University and several international institutions involved in combating the climate emergency. The goal is to facilitate the creation of relevant transformative urban alliances in five cities in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

This initiative aims to test new models for coalition building and governance to manage more sustainable cities. This process is enhanced through transformative research, personal communication strategies, and activities to enhance cities’ local capacities. The project also aims to use film and art to inspire new narratives of an engaging urban future and shift mindsets toward a more resilient and inclusive urban sustainability.

The science on climate change is there and it’s clear. But we have to rethink how we disseminate facts, data and knowledge. We have to involve everyone to achieve the necessary change in the required timeframe. Art and cinema can play an important role as mediators between scholars and the general population. We have to convey the facts in a more creative way not just to reach more people, but to make them understand and feel connected to the topic.

Facts and data appeal to the mind, but the mind alone does not drive human behaviour, we need the emotions, the heart. Filmmakers can create new narratives and help us imagine a new, more inclusive and sustainable urban future. When artists, city leaders, and science work together, a powerful alliance can emerge.

The process is not always easy and is not without frustration on both sides. Scientists love accuracy and facts, but that’s clearly not enough to prevent a climate crisis. There is a need for new creative alliances that foster a new way of communicating. Likewise, artists also need scholars to provide a factual basis for their work. So even though this is a new group of actors, if we work together, we can win the zero emissions race.