United State. The Ibex 35 advanced 0.35% mid-session and secured 8,500 points

1 hour ago Leland Griffith
03/22/2021 inland from Palacio de la Bolsa, where Ibex ended 35 Monday with a 1.75% drop, in Madrid (Spain), on March 22, 2021. by 1.75%, resulting in selectivity to 8,345.5 integers, on Cannes day Investors are aware of Turkey’s monetary instability and progress in the vaccination campaign that has affected BBVA and tourism values, respectively. Economy, Ricardo Rubio – Europa Press

Madrid, 13 years old (Europe Press)

The Ibex 35 saw a 0.35% rise midway through Tuesday’s session, triggering a selective stand at 8,562.4 integers at 12:02 p.m., on a day marked by the release of macro data, including the US CPI. States for March.

The week will also be marked by the start of the business results presentation for the first quarter of the year, the development of Coronavirus infection and progress in vaccination.

At noon, Acerinox scored the highest promotions (+ 3%), CIE Automotive (+ 2.05%), Meliá Hotels (+ 2.03%), Fluidra (+ 1.78%), Solaria (+1, 72%) and Bankinter (+ 1.51%). %), While on the other hand were Cellnex (-1.24%), Enagás (-0.78%), Red Eléctrica (-0.73%), Endesa (-0.66%) and Acciona (-0.64%).

The rest of the old continent’s exchanges experienced increases, except for London, which lost 0.07%. Thus Paris rose 0.4%, Frankfurt 0.3% and Milan 0.58%.

In this context, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was traded at $ 60.16, while Brent crude, the benchmark for Europe, was quoted at $ 63.89.

Finally, the euro stabilized against the dollar at 1.1895 “dollars”, while the Spanish risk premium settled at 67 basis points in the early stages of the session, with the interest required on the ten dollar bonds at 0.403%.

More Stories

Vaccination operations and the United States will be key factors for economic recovery in Latin America | International | News

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

A woman enters the Ugandan Parliament to denounce the death of her son during an anti-government protest

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

United States: “Nomadland” wins four awards at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Bad Bunny announces a 2022 US and Canada tour

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The Philippines and the United States will hold joint military exercises, with a focus on China The world | DW

2 days ago Leland Griffith

La Gornada – Former United States Attorney Ramsey Clark dies

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

United State. The Ibex 35 advanced 0.35% mid-session and secured 8,500 points

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Amid the global semiconductor shortage, Huawei sees the US and its sanctions the culprit

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Netflix returns to the Wild Wild Country world with a documentary about the most controversial character

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The arrival of the Oscars sports in Seville

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Curfew today April 13th: Check timetables and restrictions in Bogot, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring