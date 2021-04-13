United State. The Ibex 35 advanced 0.35% mid-session and secured 8,500 points

03/22/2021 inland from Palacio de la Bolsa, where Ibex ended 35 Monday with a 1.75% drop, in Madrid (Spain), on March 22, 2021. by 1.75%, resulting in selectivity to 8,345.5 integers, on Cannes day Investors are aware of Turkey’s monetary instability and progress in the vaccination campaign that has affected BBVA and tourism values, respectively. Economy, Ricardo Rubio – Europa Press



The Ibex 35 saw a 0.35% rise midway through Tuesday’s session, triggering a selective stand at 8,562.4 integers at 12:02 p.m., on a day marked by the release of macro data, including the US CPI. States for March.

The week will also be marked by the start of the business results presentation for the first quarter of the year, the development of Coronavirus infection and progress in vaccination.

At noon, Acerinox scored the highest promotions (+ 3%), CIE Automotive (+ 2.05%), Meliá Hotels (+ 2.03%), Fluidra (+ 1.78%), Solaria (+1, 72%) and Bankinter (+ 1.51%). %), While on the other hand were Cellnex (-1.24%), Enagás (-0.78%), Red Eléctrica (-0.73%), Endesa (-0.66%) and Acciona (-0.64%).

The rest of the old continent’s exchanges experienced increases, except for London, which lost 0.07%. Thus Paris rose 0.4%, Frankfurt 0.3% and Milan 0.58%.

In this context, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was traded at $ 60.16, while Brent crude, the benchmark for Europe, was quoted at $ 63.89.

Finally, the euro stabilized against the dollar at 1.1895 “dollars”, while the Spanish risk premium settled at 67 basis points in the early stages of the session, with the interest required on the ten dollar bonds at 0.403%.