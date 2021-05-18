United States: Biden and his wife paid just over $ 186,000 in taxes in 2020 | international

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Evan Fuchi / AP

On Monday, the White House issued the 2020 tax return of US President Joe Biden, bringing about an unwritten tradition that Donald Trump violated during his tenure. “Today, the president revealed the taxes he paid in 2020, and thus a continuation of an almost continuous tradition,” the White House statement said. Of course, it wasn’t the news that prompted the President so much the fact that he had exposed it.

The former Republican president flatly refused to disclose any kind of information about his finances or what the true value of his empire, according to an investigation conducted by the newspaper. New York times, It was heavily indebted. In that information from September 2020, the New York newspaper claimed that Trump only paid $ 750 in taxes in 2016 and that he announced $ 70,000 in hairdressing discounts.

Trump was the only president since the Watergate scandal that had cost Richard Nixon the presidency (1969-1974) not to release data on the taxes he paid, arguing that he could not do so because he was under scrutiny. As determined by the IRS (Internal Revenue Service, equivalent to the Spanish Treasury), every president and vice president since that time undergoes checks of their accounts every year.

Joe and Jill Biden made just over $ 600,000 last year, according to their tax returns, the White House notes. Biden’s spouses, who made their comeback together – the First Lady Professor – paid just over $ 157,000 in federal income taxes and about $ 29,000 for the state they resided in before reaching the White House, Delaware.

From information released by the White House, it appears that the Biden family has seen their income drop significantly last year as a result of the presidential election campaign, as they have stopped making money out of their inability to lecture or work as an official. Professor of the University of Pennsylvania. In 2019, Joe and Jill Biden make about $ 985K.

The earnings of Vice President Kamala Harris, who filed a joint affidavit with her husband, attorney Doug Imhoff, have also revealed the total income of nearly $ 1,700,000. Between them, they paid nearly $ 622,000 in federal income taxes. Harris paid just over $ 125,004 in income tax in California (where she resided as a senator) and Imhoff paid nearly $ 57,000 in Washington (where she lived and worked as a law professor at Georgetown University).

