Uganda: Stella Nyanzi released, but ridiculous charges must be dropped

Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, said of the news that prominent feminist thinker Stella Nianzi has been released on bail after four weeks in prison:

“It is a great relief that Stella Nianzi is no longer in prison, because she should never have been detained. The government’s attempt to prosecute her for speaking out about the rights of Ugandan women and girls is an affront to freedom of expression.

The authorities must now prevail on common sense, and immediately and unconditionally withdraw all charges against them.

Sarah Jackson, Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes

“The authorities must now prevail in common sense and immediately and unconditionally withdraw all charges against them. The continuation of this ridiculous case is a flagrant violation of the Ugandan constitution, as well as its regional and international human rights obligations.”

Additional information:

Nyanzi appeared in a court in the capital, Kampala, this morning, and appeared to need medical attention.

The charges against Its law enforcement The 2011 computer abuse is based on his statements on social media, including one in which he referred to President Yoweri Museveni as a “pair of buttocks”. Nianzi denies wrongdoing.

She also criticized the First Lady and Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, for not providing sanitary napkins for all girls in public schools, something her husband had promised during his campaign to win a fifth term in 2015.

He will appear in court for his next appearance on May 25.

