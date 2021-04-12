United States: “Nomadland” wins four awards at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Madrid, 12 (Europe Press)

“ Nomadland, ” the road movie starring Francis McDormand that tells the story of a woman who lives in her truck while embarking on a journey across the western United States, was the big winner of the 2021 BAFTA Award, the awards it is awarded each year by the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) .

At the 74th British Film Awards, a ceremony that began with honoring Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who passed away last Friday at the age of 99 and was the first president of the BAFTA, Nomadland won four awards: Best Film, Best Leading Actress for Francis McDormand , Best cinematography by Joshua James Richards and best directing by Chloe Chow, who remains an Oscar favorite and made history by being the second woman to win this award.

“We would like to dedicate this award to a nomadic community who has so generously welcomed us into their lives. They have shared with us their dreams, struggles, and deep sense of dignity. Thank you for showing that aging is a beautiful part of life,” said Zhao, who was born in China and became the second woman to win the Best Director and First Prize. Woman of Color: “It’s a journey we should all appreciate and celebrate.” Catherine Bigelow was the first female winner, and she received a jungle in 2010 for In Hostile Land.

“The way we deal with our elderly people says a lot about who we are as a community and we should do better,” said the director, who thanked her for the BAFTA Award, which she received via remote information technology. The ceremony, delayed by two months due to the pandemic, was largely virtual this year, with only hosts and presenters attending the Royal Albert Hall.

McDormand won the Best Actress category but did not appear via Zoom to accept the award and it was Presenter Richard E Grant who read a speech on her behalf. “Thank you, dear Britons, I humbly accept this honor on behalf of the Nomadland tribe, a company that we salute no matter how long we pass by,” said the actress.

The drama “A Promising Young Woman”, directed by Emerald Fennell, the actress who plays Camila Parker in The Crown and who made her directorial debut with this film, has been cast as a British film. Additionally, Fennell, Fennell also won Best Original Screenplay.

Sir Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his role in “The Father” of an elderly man with dementia issues, which also won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Yoon Yoh Jung (Minari, My Family Story) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judah and the Black Christ) won Best Actress and Supporting Actor awards, respectively.

The Korean actress said, “Every award counts, but this award in particular. The British are known to be very ‘arrogant’ people and would approve of me as a good actor, so I am very lucky and happy.”

Winterberg’s sense of dedication

Another movie was chosen as the best foreign language film, and its director, Thomas Winterberg, praised the memory of his late daughter, who died in a traffic accident at the beginning of filming, thanking the award. “The most important thing is that I want to thank my daughter Ida, who is no longer here,” said the director, who later confirmed.

“She was more excited about this project than anyone else, and it made her miss her hometown, Copenhagen, and now we miss her. We made this movie for her, so the honor our BAFTA voters have given us means more to us than they can imagine,” he concluded. Winterberg.

Other winners are “Sound of Metal”, the film about a drummer belonging to a heavy hitting group who loses his hearing and who won awards for best sound and best editing, “Soul”, Pixar film that won a BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature, Best Soundtrack and Film “Mother of the Blues”, which won awards for best couture and best makeup and hairdressing.