United States Senator to Major League Baseball in an All-Star Game

Senator Marco Rubio He wrote a letter to a delegate Big leaguesAnd Rob ManfredAnd asking him if he intends to keep his membership in Augusta National After your decision to transfer A star game This year for the state Georgia. “I am writing to ask you if you intend to maintain your membership in Augusta National Golf Club. As you well know, the club is only exclusive to members who are in the state Georgia “, Wrote Rubio In the message.

Friday, Manfred He said transfer All-star game and the MLB project It was “the best way to show our values ​​as a sport”. he said that Big leagues “It basically supports the voting rights of all Americans and opposes restrictions on the ballot box,” without specifically referring to the new election law Georgia. “I have no illusions that I intend to resign as a member of the Augusta National Golf ClubContinued “Republic Books.

I was looking forward to throwing the first court in the opening match at home so far MLB He adopted what turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia’s election law reforms. It’s a shame that America’s hobby is affected by partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/pNJApYBHpw – Greg Abbott (@GREgAbbott_TX) April 5, 2021

“Doing so requires personal sacrifice, as opposed to the sign of corporate virtue that arose by stirring All-Star Game De AtlantaActors Big leagues They did not immediately email them for comment. membership Manfred and Augusta National It cannot be confirmed immediately. governor TexasAnd Greg AbbottHe tweeted that he’s not going to make his first promo Rangers de Texas In their first home match on Monday afternoon, adding that the state would not seek to host A star game Nor any other special event than MLB.