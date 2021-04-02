United States: The Women Aid Program led by Ivanka Trump has serious flaws, according to government audit | international

Ivanka Trump during a rally in Miami on Tuesday. Joe Riedel / Agence France-Presse

The Administration’s Government Accountability Agency (known as GAO) released a devastating report on the legislation that Ivanka Trump has developed to give women a voice and empower them, in what was her star program when her father was in the White House and she is. He worked as an advisor to the president.

Ivanka Trump designed and launched a program known as the Women’s Global Prosperity and Development Initiative (W-GDP) that has been awarded $ 265 million annually to cover at least 19 projects. Half of the money should go to support women and the other half for the poorest segment of the population.

According to the Government Accountability Office, the agency has identified three serious cracks that have made it impossible for the United States Agency for International Development – one of the government agencies responsible for launching aid abroad in this case – to develop the stellar plan for the daughter of the former president. The first problem USAID faced was that it was not able to determine how much money was allocated to the women’s groups mentioned above. Second, although USAID is designed to assist the poorest, it cannot determine how much funding should reach the most vulnerable women. And third, USAID has activities that benefit women, but it has not identified in any way the companies owned or managed by women.

All of the above means that while Ivanka Trump has traveled the length and breadth of the world to sell the Global Prosperity and Development Initiative to Women, implementing such a program faced enormous problems before it became a reality. In her numerous speeches, Trump’s daughter – and also the chancellor – sold off her proposal on the grounds that women face formidable legal and regulatory barriers that can be overcome once W-GDP gets started.

But while Ivanka Trump described the W-GDP as a robust program that would allow for “strict monitoring of where the money has gone and the effectiveness of its use,” the GAO audit for 14 months, at least within USAID, shows that the opposite was happening. . In 2019 alone, USAID launched at least 19 programs to empower women, and all of them suffer from numerous failures when it comes to deciding who will give the money and the impact that funding will have.

magazine Vanity Fair Dedicating a destructive essay For this topic he called it Surprise: Ivanka Trump’s main initiative was a complete failure. As Pace Levine wrote in the online version of the magazine, “Of course no one will see that Ivanka accepts blame for what happened or at least accepts that there are unresolved issues, all because of her long history of giving herself credit. She has never been won.” . For example, Levin explains, “In the final months of the Trump administration, she tried to pretend to her father’s administration the fact that greenhouse gases had gone down, when in reality it happened as a result of the disastrous handling of the pandemic by Trump, which led to a situation of No. Someone can go anywhere. ” Journalist from Vanity Fair He has advice for anyone who wants to listen and follow: “Here I am leaving it, some thoughts to keep in mind when the ex-daughter of the United States leaves a vacation vacation in Miami and tries to get into politics.”

