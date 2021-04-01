Russia warns of rising racism against whites in America Modernization of Europe DW

Russian diplomatic chief Sergey Lavrov warned Thursday (04/01/2021) that racism against whites may appear in the United States and said that a political correction “if we take it to the extreme” will have unfortunate consequences.

In an interview with political scientists broadcast on national television, Lavrov said that Russia has long supported the global trend that “everyone wants to end racism.”

“We were the pioneers of the movement that promotes equal rights for people of any color,” the Russian minister said.

However, it is important “not to go to the other extreme that we have seen during the events of the Black Lives Matter movement and aggression against whites, the white citizens of the United States.”

Lavrov accused the United States of seeking to spread what he called a “cultural revolution” around the world, and said, “It has huge possibilities for that.”

The foreign minister added, “Now Hollywood is also changing its rules so that everything reflects the diversity of modern society,” considering that as a “form of censorship.”

“I’ve seen blacks perform in Shakespearean comedy. I don’t know when there will be a white Othello,” Lavrov added, adding that “the political correction will not end well.”

Black Lives Matter sparked a major debate about black rights and the demolition of statues of figures associated with slavery or colonialism in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. (afp)