Universitario will play Inter Miami in the United States on January 26

Confirmed international friendly university in the United States.

Jean Ferrari, interim director of the University of Sports, has confirmed the international friendly match they will play in their preparations for the 2022 season. The “favourites” will travel to the United States to face Inter Miami, the team headed by English star David Beckham. This commitment will be carried out a few days before the “night cream”.

Immediately, the North American team communicated the match through their social networks. “Inter Miami CF will face the club of the highest category in Peruvian football, Universitario de Deportes, in our first pre-season game at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, January 26,” can be read on their social networks, where they also began selling tickets.

This will be the first pre-season game played by the team wearing black and pink. In addition, it will be his first international competitor in his entire history. Let’s remember that this club was only founded on January 29, 2018. “The match is part of the club’s pre-season preparations for the club’s third season of Major League Soccer (MLS), which will begin exactly one month after the friendly match. It will be the first opportunity for fans to see a team 2022 and it works.”