Pumas lost 7 against the United States and will play against Ireland at Seven in Malaga

7 . cougars they fell before United State to 24 A 17 s They will play Ireland, at 4:33pm LIVE on Star +, to the Gold Cup quarter-finals in Seven of Malaga.

The remaining Gold Cup quarter-final matches will be: South Africa vs Canada, USA vs Australia, France vs England.

Los Pumas 7, 14-27, United States (Saturday)

It wasn’t the best start to the day for those he’s leading Santiago Gomez Corra. Inaccurate in transferring the ball, they were unable to break the North American team that took the lead thanks to two attempts by Kevin Williams. Argentina reacted with great pride and was within range thanks to his conquests Rodrigo Isgro, Thomas Elizalde and Agustin Fraga. However, when it seemed that Los Pumas 7 could turn history, David Steele He used his strength and judged the match in favor of the United States.

Coaching: German Schulz, Joaquín de la Vega, Rodrigo Esgro, Lautaro Bazin Felice, Felipe del Mestre, Marcos Moneta and Thomas Elizalde

LOS PUMAS 7S 40-12 Spain (Fri)

With a devastating start, Los Pumas 7 set terms from the start against the local cast. Attempts Rodrigo Isgro, Thomas Elizalde and Luciano Gonzalez In the first half they set the course of a match in which the Argentine team improved its performance compared to its first appearance. In the complement of two conquests Marcos Monetta He left partial numbers at 33 to 0. Spain responded with two attempts, although the final word was in the hands of the debutante, agustin blank, who supported his first victory in the national team shirt in his show.

Jamaica 7’S 31-7 (Friday)

7 . cougars Receive it as soon as the meeting starts try against by Omar Dixon. However, at the end of the first half, Frank Sabato When he returns to the chosen oneAnd He managed to score two attempts to change the result. in the second half, German Schulze Surprised with the cumshot that closed it Try To stretch feature set Santiago Gomez Cora. What is more, Marcos Moneta and Lautaro Bazin Velez They concluded with two attempts for Argentina, defeating Jamaica 31-7.

