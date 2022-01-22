The son of the Ugandan president visits Rwanda as a sign of closer relations

54 mins ago Leland Griffith

Muhuzi Kaynerugaba, the powerful son of the Ugandan president, arrived in Rwanda on Saturday to meet President Paul Kagame on a visit that marked the strengthening of relations between the two neighboring countries after years of tension.

The Rwandan state broadcaster reported that Kinyerugaba, the general rumored to be a possible successor to his father, 77-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, is expected to meet Kagame in the afternoon during the day trip.

The borders between East African countries have been closed for nearly three years.

The Ugandan government has not made any official comment, but a source close to Kinirugaba told AFP that the general “will meet with senior Rwandan officials and the Rwandan president.”

“The issues between the two countries are on the agenda,” the source added.

Read | The East African Community unanimously welcomes the Democratic Republic of the Congo into the regional bloc

The meeting comes less than a week after Kinirugaba tweeted two photos of Kagame, one of the president as a young man in military uniform and a more recent photo of him in a suit.

“This is my Uncle Paul Kagami. Those who fight against him are fighting against my family. Everyone should be careful.”

Kainerugaba’s father, Museveni, and Kagami were close allies during the 1980s and 1990s during their countries’ power struggles, before they became arch rivals.

Rwanda abruptly closed its border with Uganda in February 2019, cutting off an important trade link.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of kidnapping its own citizens and supporting rebels seeking to overthrow Kagame.

For its part, Uganda has accused Rwanda of spying and killing two men during an incursion into Ugandan territory in 2019, which Kigali denies.

The talks between Kagame and Museveni were organized by Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Congolese leader Felix Tshisekedi, the last such meeting taking place in February 2020.

No meeting has taken place since then, in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between the two countries also soured after an investigation last year found that Rwanda used Israeli spyware Pegasus to hack the phones of Uganda’s prime minister and foreign minister, among others.

More Stories

Pumas lost 7 against the United States and will play against Ireland at Seven in Malaga

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Universitario will play Inter Miami in the United States on January 26

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States will respond in writing to Russia’s demands next week

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States wins the Junior World Cup

2 days ago Leland Griffith

United States: an alleged meteorite fall in the north of the country; They say it was a ball of fire

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Peticiones de desempleo en EE.UU. subieron a 286.000 en última semana

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

There is a boss for the necessary time, AMLO confirms its authenticity

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Round by Round Live Scores. Win and Moreno vs. Figueiredo from Anaheim

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

These are the functions of the secret WhatsApp list

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

Controversial Roosevelt statue removed in New York

53 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The son of the Ugandan president visits Rwanda as a sign of closer relations

54 mins ago Leland Griffith