United States: Schools for learning English | the answers

As the years go by, Einglish It has become the global language With distinction. For this reason, thousands of people have decided to travel to United State To study English as a second language, since a good knowledge and understanding of the English language will only bring you advantages on a personal and professional level.

If you have suggested learning English this year and also want to know about the North American country, find out in this note The best schools in America to study this language.

Language Centers

It is an English language school with over 60 years of experience. To date, it has 1.2 million graduates, who have learned English effectively and quickly. The teachers in this school are Highly trained, belong to TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages)They have master’s degrees and TEFL certificates and have over 15 years of experience. In addition, the foundation has offices in Minnesota, Florida, Houston, among others.

Kaplan International Institutes

is being English school It offers a unique and innovative methodology, which is specifically designed for improve learning, because it adopts technology as an educational tool. The courses are designed to ensure that your students speak the language fluently, quickly and effectively. In addition, they provide you with a variety of options according to your English learning needs.

Albus language school

This is a school located in Seattle, near Seattle University and the Seattle Central School campus. they Flexible English courses It is offered for small groups, with a special focus on building the skills necessary for effective communication in English.

By studying here you will enjoy chances Great experiences and meeting with students from all over the world, you will improve your skills to achieve your professional and academic goals.

Connect the English Language Institute

This English school is located in San Diego In California, several types of courses are offered with a intense focus To develop most of the skills necessary to master a foreign language. That is, they will help you speak, listen, write and read in English. Its classes and courses are aimed at people over 16 years of age, and provide personalized attention to each student.

Language Studies International (LSI)

The four locations of this English language school are located in the middle of The most famous cities in America: San Diego, Boston, San Francisco and New York. They all give Latest technology Oriented towards language learning, great facilities for students, friendly and highly experienced teachers and staff.

They have one year intensive courses with 30 lessons per week in groups of 15 students. Each lesson is 50 minutes long. With these classes, you will achieve better language fluency in less time.

phone: +1 571381 9305

Web page: lsi.edu.

How much does it cost to study English in the United States?

If you are planning to travel to the United States to study English, you should know this Prices are very varied Depending on the city, school and methodology used. It also depends if you are looking for a file full package —School plus accommodation —or if you are just looking to rent an English language school for a separate place to stay.