US advises travelers to avoid Canada

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

US government officials have issued a travel warning for Canada, given the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the spread of the Omicron variant.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of State have put Canada at the top of their respective travel advisory lists.

The CDC moved Canada to a “Level 4: Very High Risk” list, while the State Department moved the northern neighbor of the United States to a “Level 4: Do not travel” advisory list.

In addition, the CDC added the island of Curacao to its Tier 4 list, bringing the total number of destinations worldwide that the agency says travelers should avoid to about 80.

The United States lifted border restrictions with Canada and Mexico on fully vaccinated foreign nationals in November, ending a travel ban that had been in place since March 2020 as part of an effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last December, the Canadian government advised against non-essential international travel for at least four weeks, and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the warning would be reviewed and possibly extended.

pass. Drafting. AF

More Stories

Food: The Challenge for US Families | international

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

A major winter storm could affect the eastern United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

US will review sanctions against Venezuela if dialogue progresses

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Tests, tests, tests but in America

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The US Army is offering up to $50,000 to new recruits

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Opposite / World Cup player with La Albirrojita who stands out in college football in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The second attempt of the MIR . square

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Jose Manuel Calderon returns to Cleveland Cavaliers as advisor | Sports

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Steps to Share a Selfie With Animated Filter | AnimeGANv2 | Applications | Smart phones | technology | Applications | Applications | trick | wander | viral | nda | nnni | sports game

40 mins ago Leo Adkins

Tsunami golpea a Tonga y enciende alarmas en otras islas | El Mundo | DW

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US advises travelers to avoid Canada

43 mins ago Leland Griffith