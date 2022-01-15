US advises travelers to avoid Canada

US government officials have issued a travel warning for Canada, given the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the spread of the Omicron variant.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of State have put Canada at the top of their respective travel advisory lists.

The CDC moved Canada to a “Level 4: Very High Risk” list, while the State Department moved the northern neighbor of the United States to a “Level 4: Do not travel” advisory list.

In addition, the CDC added the island of Curacao to its Tier 4 list, bringing the total number of destinations worldwide that the agency says travelers should avoid to about 80.

The United States lifted border restrictions with Canada and Mexico on fully vaccinated foreign nationals in November, ending a travel ban that had been in place since March 2020 as part of an effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last December, the Canadian government advised against non-essential international travel for at least four weeks, and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the warning would be reviewed and possibly extended.

