US: Authorities support labor unions harassed by Starbucks | Economie

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the United States has expressed its support for Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, who report being victims of harassment by the coffee chain as a result of its unionization initiative.

This federal agency – which authorizes the formation of union organizations and acts as an arbitrator in labor rights cases – has acknowledged the United Trade Union allegations.

Starbucks employees organized themselves at fifty locations in different parts of the United States, while only six dissented and dozens of others still had their votes counted or held.

Thus, the NLRB demanded that Starbucks reinstate work and compensate the seven workers who were fired from their union role in New York.

“It is disappointing that Starbucks refused to work with its partners and instead chose to fire union leaders like myself. Today the NLRB acknowledged that the psychological warfare and intimidation tactics that occurred in Starbucks stores were unacceptable,” said Danny Rojas, a former Buffalo local supervisor and union leader. .

Starbucks announced a few days ago that it would inject $1,000 million, among other things, to raise wages for its workers, but union cafeteria employees or those in the process of doing so would not be taken into consideration.

Even franchise managers criticized the meeting between the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with union leaders in their cafeterias. They also demanded that they be summoned to the White House.