US Department of Justice awards FIFA $201 million in damages

The US Department of Justice has awarded $201 million in compensation to FIFA for losses incurred by Concacaf, CONMEBOL and FIFA itself as a result of decades of football corruption schemes. The sum was stolen from the bank accounts of former officials involved for years in the football corruption schemes for which they were prosecuted. The money will go to the newly created Global Football Tolerance Fund, which was set up under the auspices of the FIFA Foundation to fund football-related projects that positively impact communities around the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I am delighted that the illegally stolen money is now back in football to fulfill its true purpose, and its intended purpose from the start.” “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the US judicial authorities for their work on these matters, for their speed and efficiency in reaching a conclusion, and for their overall confidence. The truth is that thanks to his intervention in 2015, we have fundamentally changed FIFA from the toxic organization of those days to Transforming it into a highly regarded and trustworthy global governing body.Now that we have, fortunately, overcome that unfortunate period in our history, it is with great pleasure that such huge funds are being made available to the FIFA Foundation, as it will benefit so many people around the world of football. , especially through programs aimed at young people and societies.

The FIFA President also added: “Since 2016, FIFA and the US Department of Justice have been cooperating closely, and I am convinced that this decision also recognizes the significant progress we have made in terms of good governance and transparency, issues that FIFA officials and I discuss and attend meetings with the authorities. Today we know that This money is in the safe hands of the FIFA Foundation and that it will be used for the purposes for which it was intended.”

“On behalf of future recipients around the world, I would like to thank the US authorities for the trust they have placed in FIFA. We will ensure that these funds are used as they should be, and that they will bring tangible benefits to the people who really need them,” concluded the FIFA President.

The Global Football Tolerance Fund will operate under the auspices of the FIFA Foundation, an independent entity that aims to promote social change around the world through football. The fund, which seeks to focus specifically on youth and community programmes, will allocate specific amounts to the CONCACAF and CONMEBOL projects to mitigate the massive damage incurred as a result of the corruption schemes. In addition, all projects will be strictly supervised through audits and compliance controls that ensure complete transparency and accountability.