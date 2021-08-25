US Open launches mental health support initiative

EFE . Agency

New York / 24.08.2021

organizers US Open Tennis Championships On Tuesday, it announced the implementation of several Initiatives that seek to facilitate greater support for mental health of the players participating in the tournament.

“We recognize that ensuring the mental health of players is an area that must be addressed,” Mike Dawes, USTA chief executive and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Tournament director Stacey Allister said they are taking steps to “give athletes a chance Resources to compete at the highest level“.

add that Awareness of the importance of mental health has increased “During the pandemic, when many people, including players, faced stress and emotions as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”

Combined with the multidimensional pressures of professional sports, this new reality underscored the need for it Provide support for the health of the athlete in all aspectsincluding mental health and wellness.”

thus, A more comprehensive medical services program is designed for players to participate in They have mental health professionals throughout the event, as well as silent rooms and other services.

Unlike in 2020, the public will attend the US Open tennis tournament this year, although the main draw matches will start next Monday, August 30 only.

Serbian Novak Djokovic will try to complete his first Grand Slam title A calendar year for a man since Rod Laver in 1969 and aims to set a men’s record of 21 singles championships.

The absence of the Spanish champion Rafael Nadal and the Swiss Roger FedersBoth of them with injuries, increases the chances of winning the current world number one Djokovic, who has not participated in any tournament since his elimination in the semi-finals of the last Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

While competing in the women’s competition, Japan’s Naomi Osaka was the defending champion looking to win her fifth Grand Slam title.

