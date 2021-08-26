US Open: Venus Williams is short as her sister Serena





American tennis player Venus Williams, who benefited from an invitation, announced on Wednesday that she has withdrawn due to injury from the fourth and final US Open from the Grand Slam tournament, which begins next Monday in New York.

“This is not the best news. Join Serena WilliamsSpain’s Rafael Nadal and Switzerland’s Present Federer on the list of injured. “It’s very frustrating,” the 41-year-old said in a video posted on social media.

“I’ve been having problems with my legs all summer and just couldn’t beat them. I did my best in Chicago (where they were eliminated in the first round earlier in the week) but couldn’t solve the equation. This time it can’t do a miracle,” Akbar explained. The Williams Sisters.

The news of her retirement from the big event came just hours after her sister Serena announced her departure from the New York Grand Slam.

Venus Williams She’s a seven-time Grand Slam winner strong hit, five times in Wimbledon And two in the US Open.

“The great US Open will continue. Thank you so much to the US Tennis Association for the invitation…I’ll be back!”

Her sister Serena, who also retired due to a leg injury, has won the Grand Slam six times since her debut in 1998 (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014). He has 23 Grand Slam tournaments in his display case.

JL