US: Trump files sued for retaining documents related to the storming of the Capitol | international

Donald Trump addresses his followers on January 6, in Washington, DC Evan Fauci (AP)

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in a Washington federal court against the House committee tasked with investigating the assault on the Capitol so that some documents related to the attack would not be released. The complaint also reaches the National Archives, an institution that preserves writings that are considered historical.

The White House under Joe Biden more than a week ago refused to keep documents requested by the committee under the title of executive privilege granted to leaders on certain issues, and gave the green light for the National Archives to turn over the papers (about 40) files) to members of Congress investigating what happened on January 6th. One of the arguments Trump uses to invoke secrecy is that the release of these documents could jeopardize the security of the United States.

In a political ploy to please his party allies, President Biden refused to exercise executive privilege [el derecho del presidente a mantener la confidencialidad de algunos datos] on several clearly marked documents requested by the commission,” reads the document that Trump’s lawyers have brought before the judge. The former president insists that the only thing the commission is seeking on the condition that those papers be released is his harassment and harassment of those who work in his administration.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, the congressional committee’s request seeks an “unconstitutional investigation of President Trump and his government.” “Our laws must not allow such heinous and reckless action against a former president and his close advisors,” the document added. Qutb likens the committee’s request to “a malicious and illegal fishing expedition approved by Biden.”

At the end of September, four of Donald Trump’s most loyal men were called to testify before a legislative committee launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Digital White House Strategist Daniel Scavino; Chief Pentagon Adviser Kashyap Patel. Influential adviser Steve Bannon is scheduled to testify before the panel of 11 Democrats and two Republicans. Trump then announced that he would not accept subpoenas and that he would recommend to his advisers a discussion about the privilege affecting those who were part of the White House to keep communications and discussions with their president confidential. All appearances were postponed except for Bannon, who refused to appear before the committee.

This summer, the Democratic Majority Committee requested a series of documents from seven federal agencies to investigate the attack on Congress by a mob of Trump supporters aimed at preventing Joe Biden’s appointment as president. Committee members are also collecting information about the organization and financing of Trump rallies where it has been mentioned preventing or slowing down the transfer of power to the Democrat.

Join EL PAÍS now to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

The commission asked the National Archives of all White House documents that referred to “election theft, election theft, or a ‘rigged’ election.” They also requested information from the FBI, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Interior and Justice Department, among other federal agencies. The lawmakers reported material “relating to intelligence gathered prior to January 6 regarding events that may occur on that day.”

On January 6, five people were killed and about 140 elements were attacked. So far, about 550 people have been indicted in connection with the assault on the Capitol, including 165 people accused of crimes of abuse of power.

Subscribe here to the news From EL PAÍS America and receive all information keys for the current situation in the region