US: Trump says Capitol attack was ‘unarmed protest’

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States (EU), sparked controversy Tuesday, nearly a year after his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2020, by ensuring that It was a “completely disarmed protest” rejecting what they described ‘rigged elections’ That made current President Joe Biden the winner.

Through Trump’s statement Announced a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago, in South Florida, a year after his followers tried to sabotage the ratification process for the current US president, Joe Biden, at the legislative headquarters in Washington.

In addition, Trump criticized the House committee investigating the assault, where Five people died and more than 700 people have been arrested since then in almost every state in the country., including 220 accused of attacking or obstructing the forces of order.

“Why not investigate the cause of the January 6 protest, the rigged 2020 presidential election?”He questioned the former president, who never admitted defeat in the election process in November 2020.

On Monday, Devlin Thompson was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting police officers during the attack on the Capitol.

Federal Judge Royce C. Lambert, of the District Court of Columbia, where Washington, D.C. is located, to pay the subject $2,000 in damages.

The ruling overrides last November’s sentencing of New Jersey’s Scott Ferlamb, who was the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer during the assault on the Capitol.

On January 6, about 10,000 people – mostly Trump sympathizers – marched to the Capitol and about 800 people stormed the building to prevent the incumbent US president’s victory from being certified. Joe Bidenagainst the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election.

