USA vs Canada: schedule and how to watch the Qatar 2022 qualifier match live

UMSNT will try to get its first win after a tie on the first date

TheThe choice of stars and stripes will have a tough match against the Maple Leaf team in The second date of the final appraiser to determine the three direct passes to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Americans were unable to get past a draw against El Salvador in the territory of Cuscatlikas by ending the match without goals, while they were in Canada vs Honduras Yes there were two goals but still one each On the first day of qualifying.

America is approaching a glorious summer After winning the Gold Cup and Nations League against Mexico, So Greg Berhalter’s team can claim that their last game was just a bump.

Those from Canada haven’t had a good start in this trio of FIFA history, especially because Honduran defense prevented wings and lanes from working properly, but in the middle of the year, the maple leaf is showing good signs, so this clash will be interesting to begin with, setting a calm or complex path.

When is it? | The second date of CONCACAF will be the final evaluator is this Sunday 5 September from 2021.

where is she? | The match between the two teams in North America will be in Nissan Stadium in the United States.

which hour? | The USMNT and those of the Maple Leaf will start their game at 7:00 PM. middle , 8:00 p.m. Eastern time It’s 5:00 PM Pacific Time in the United States.

On which channels will it be broadcast? | Do not forget that at MARCA Claro we will give you the most important information about the match between the United States and Canada, while you will be able to see the transmission through TUDN USA, TUDN app, TUDN.com, UniMs, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com y FOX Sports App