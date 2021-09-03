Mexico and the United States are preparing to revitalize the economic dialogue

September 3, 2021 | 2:41 pm

The Ministers of Economy (SE), Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), and External Relations (SRE) noted the revitalization of the High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) between Mexico and the United States starting September 9 in Washington, DC. The statement was issued on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by Counsellor Marcelo Ebrard, Chief Special Envoy Tatiana Cloutier and Under Secretary of Finance Gabriel Yorio.

The High Level Economic Dialogue with the United States will be reactivated on September 9 https://t.co/P5ix1bZhki – Marcelo Ebrard C (@m_ebrard) September 3, 2021

According to the statement, the relaunch of the DEAN initiative aims to advance the priorities of the relationship between the two countries, in addition to deepening and completing national productive integration to develop conditions that enhance competitiveness.

This mechanism responds to the strategic vision shared by the governments of Mexico and the United States.

The Ministry of Economy indicated.

In the same way, the government agency reported that the economic dialogue discussions will revolve around four axes, namely:

Rebuilding together.

Promoting economic, social and sustainable development in southern Mexico and Central America.

Securing the tools for future prosperity.

Invest in our town.

For its part, the White House commented that it hopes to complement this year’s dialogue and advance a full range of issues of importance to bilateral relations, including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The White House added that since 2013, DEAN has promoted both countries’ strategic economic and trade priorities, with a common goal of promoting economic development and growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and reducing poverty and inequality.