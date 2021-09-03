Spain falls into the hands of the United States and will fight for the bronze medal at the Paralympic Games

Spain will not be in the final of the Paralympics. Spain lost in the semi-finals to the United States by 66 to 52 in a match that remained even during the first bars, but in which North America opened a gap before the break.

has not been Spain fights for bronze in the Games Tweet embed After dropping from 66 to 52 against the United States. Your opponent will be Japan or Great Britain. Alejandro Zarzuela is the top scorer with 17 pointspic.twitter.com/6LEGQDH632 – Giants Basket (GIGANTESbasket) September 3, 2021

Alejandro Zarzuela was the tournament’s top scorer with 17 points, and Jordi Ruiz joined him with 14 points.

Finish the first quarter! Spain 14-15 United Statespic.twitter.com/Ln5U3PFMvh – Giants Basket (GIGANTESbasket) September 3, 2021

Spain will fight for the bronze medal against the loser in another semi-final facing Great Britain and Japan. The match will be played from Saturday morning to Sunday at 3:00 am.

Photo: Spanish Federation of Sports for People with Physical Disabilities