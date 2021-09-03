Kamala Harris was sworn in by Ken Salazar as US Ambassador to Mexico

Vice President of the United States, Kamala HarrisThe newly appointed United States Ambassador to Mexico was sworn in, Ken Salazar.

“Today I had the honor of swearing Ken Salazar As our new ambassador in Mexico. He has devoted much of his life to public service and I am confident that it will help us strengthen our partnership with one of our most important economic and security partners.” Harris on his Twitter account.

USA President , Joe BidenSalazar was nominated as the new ambassador to Mexico last June, nearly six months after the previous ambassador, Christopher LandauYou will leave the embassy The United States in Mexico.

Ken Salazar He was a former senator for Colorado The former secretary of interior from the US government.

