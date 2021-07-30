USA Women’s National Team: The USA Men’s National Team Supports Wage Demand in the USA

thea United States men’s soccer team Friday filed a petition to the Federal Court of Appeals for Re-suit to raise wages against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Presented by the women’s national team players.

“the The man supports the woman in her struggle to ensure equality in the salary she deserves.” The team’s lawyers indicated by a report from a court friend Filed Friday in the Federal Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

“the The United States Soccer Federation promotes the men’s and women’s national teams under the motto “One Nation, One Team”. But for more than 30 years, The Federation treated the women’s national team players as second-class citizens, Discrimination against women in their wages and working conditions and the payment of lower wages than men’s players, although American football has enjoyed a period of extraordinary financial growth.”

The petition was filed while the women’s soccer team was preparing for it He faces his Dutch counterpart in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games in Japan, The match in which they finally beat the Dutch on penalties on Friday. Women have won the World Championship four times and the men failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

the Players led by Alex Morgan sued the USSF in March 2019 arguing that they were not getting a fair payment. Under their collective bargaining agreement that expires in December 2021, compared to what the men’s team envisages based on their agreement that expired in December 2018. The women’s team has claimed more than $64 million in damages Plus three million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Section VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

the US District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles rejects wage claim in May 2020 In the event that women don’t reject a pay-per-game structure similar to the men’s agreement and opt to access better basic salaries and benefits than men. The women asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn the court’s ruling and return the complaint.

A panel of three judges is expected to attend Oral arguments later this year or early 2022.