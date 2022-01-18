UVa, in some awards supporting science in women

CaixaBank and the University of Lleida have selected two students from the University of Valladolid (UVa), Paula Calvo de Diego and Ainhua Vicente Hernandez, among the six finalists for the AgroBank Chair Award for Best TFM in Support of Science in Women, worth €3,000 and focusing on the field of Agriculture, Livestock and Food.

The president, sensitive to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically the one calling for gender equality and women’s empowerment, launches the AgroBank Chair Award for Best TFM to recognize talent and advance careers from outstanding students who have completed a master’s degree in the agri-food sector, CaixaBank sources report Europe Press.

Paula Calvo de Diego and Ainhoa ​​Vicente Hernández were selected as two of the six finalists by the jury, which is made up of AgroBank’s CEO and members of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee.

Paula Calvo de Diego, thanks to her TFM on “Composition and control of composting piles and design of a composting plant for the processing of livestock manure”; And Ainhoa ​​Vicente Hernández, thanks to their TFM on “Processing buckwheat groats using microwave ovens to improve the functional and nutritional properties of the resulting flour”, will compete for the €3,000 prize offered by the entity for the best TFM related to innovation, quality or food safety.

For CaixaBank, this award aims to highlight women scientists and promote gender equality and equality in science. The entity has been recognized as the world’s number one entity in gender equality, according to the Bloomberg 2021 International Index, and ranks first in Spain in the EWoB Gender Diversity Index. In addition, it is part of the new IBEX Gender Equality Index.

AgroBank, the leader in the sector, among its primary objectives is recognition of the quest for excellence being developed in the field of agri-food, AgroBank chair for quality and innovation in the agri-food sector of the UdL, Promoting the transfer of scientific and technical knowledge between researchers, professionals in the sector and clients of the financial institution, promoting quality and innovation in agri-food.

AgroBank, CaixaBank’s line of business that specializes in the agriculture and agri-food sectors, funds this chair at the University of Lleida.

Class-leading

During the seven years of his life, AgroBank consolidated its leadership in this sector and one in two Spanish farmers worked. Its value proposition combines the development of the best products and services adapted to the peculiarities of farmers, farm owners or members of cooperation in the sector, together with close and comprehensive advice, not only with financial support, but also from joint planning, it helps with training and specialization to provide Really helpful service.

AgroBank has a wide network of its own offices and professionals with a high level of knowledge of the sector, and carries out actions to promote it, such as technical seminars or signing agreements with related organizations.

CaixaBank has the Wengage Diversity Program, a cross-sectional project developed by people from all regions of CaixaBank on merit and the promotion of equal opportunity, that promotes and visualizes gender, career and generational diversity.

Wengage includes internal measures to promote flexibility and compromise, to make diversity visible and to enhance the role of women, through training programs or women’s mentoring schemes, through which other professional entity managers advise in the development of your career.

It also develops external initiatives for clients and society, based on promoting diversity and equal opportunity in three areas of work: leadership and entrepreneurship, innovation and education, and sports.

In addition, CaixaBank has, since January 2020, an equality plan to promote principles of equal opportunity and diversity in work teams, to promote the presence of women in management positions and to promote measures to reconcile personal and professional life.

It includes, for example, a gender perspective in management development programs and in selection and training processes, and encourages remote work and flexibility.