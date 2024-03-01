Valdes Mesa arrives in Uganda – Radio Rebelde

Facebook

By: Yaima Puig Meneses.

Kampala, Uganda. – Member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, arrived in this sister African country this Thursday afternoon (local time), at the head of the delegation of the Greater Antilles that will participate in the nineteenth Cuban Summit. Non-Aligned Movement and the Third South Summit.

Upon his arrival at Entebbe International Airport, Valdes Mesa was received by the Minister of the Presidency, Mele Babiri Babalanda, who gave him a warm welcome and assured him that he felt… “Very glad you visited.”

After the protocol ceremony, the two parties held a short dialogue in one of the protocol rooms at the air station, in which the Cuban Vice President conveyed the message “I am honored to be in Uganda on this occasion, to represent Cuba in two very important events.”

At the Third South Summit – last held eighteen years ago – Cuba will hand over the interim presidency of the G77 and China to Uganda, which will also assume leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Valdes Mesa stressed that Uganda can always count on Cuba's support to carry out the task of chairing the two international organizations.