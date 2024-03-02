Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, ruled that out

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen On Tuesday, February 27, he ruled that out The country's economy is entering a recession He stressed that the prospects for this year are good, with Inflation and unemployment fell to about 4%.

(See: Looking for the American Dream? The 10 Cities with the Best Quality of Life in the United States.)

In a press conference in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, prior to his participation in the meeting of finance ministers of countries around the world G20, Yellen stressed,Resilience“From where his country is going, in his opinion.”Very good“In the economic field.

“We have good prospects” – said the senior official who pointed this out The United States grows 3.1% in 2023 The value is higher than initial expectations.

Regarding inflation, he indicated that it is declining after the “tremendous progress” witnessed in recent months, which he hopes will continue in 2024. With the aim of prices reaching the specified targets.

(See: Stop the merger of Kroger and Albertsons supermarket chains in the US.)

He emphasized that he Joe Biden's government We would not be surprised if economic growth this year is less than 3%. But they reiterated that they “certainly” do not expect a recession.

Janet Yellen Evie

Yellen acknowledged that “many expectations” point to recession, based on the path of inflation, but noted that… Prices fell without economic activity suffering excessively.



(See: The United States supports Guyana in its conflict with Venezuela, but rules out establishing a military base.)

He attributed this phenomenon to the fact that the inflationary escalation in recent years was the result of “Disturbances“What kind? Covid-19 pandemic And “It took a long time“Until they disperse.

Evie