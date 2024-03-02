Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, ruled that out

Mia Thompson March 2, 2024 0
Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, ruled that out

international

by:

Evie

February 27, 2024 at 12:56 PM.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen On Tuesday, February 27, he ruled that out The country's economy is entering a recession He stressed that the prospects for this year are good, with Inflation and unemployment fell to about 4%.

(See: Looking for the American Dream? The 10 Cities with the Best Quality of Life in the United States.)

In a press conference in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, prior to his participation in the meeting of finance ministers of countries around the world G20, Yellen stressed,Resilience“From where his country is going, in his opinion.”Very good“In the economic field.

We have good prospects” – said the senior official who pointed this out The United States grows 3.1% in 2023 The value is higher than initial expectations.

Regarding inflation, he indicated that it is declining after the “tremendous progress” witnessed in recent months, which he hopes will continue in 2024. With the aim of prices reaching the specified targets.

(See: Stop the merger of Kroger and Albertsons supermarket chains in the US.)

He emphasized that he Joe Biden's government We would not be surprised if economic growth this year is less than 3%. But they reiterated that they “certainly” do not expect a recession.

Janet Yellen

Evie

Yellen acknowledged that “many expectations” point to recession, based on the path of inflation, but noted that… Prices fell without economic activity suffering excessively.

(See: The United States supports Guyana in its conflict with Venezuela, but rules out establishing a military base.)

He attributed this phenomenon to the fact that the inflationary escalation in recent years was the result of “Disturbances“What kind? Covid-19 pandemic And “It took a long time“Until they disperse.

Evie

More Stories

Valdes Mesa arrives in Uganda – Radio Rebelde

Valdes Mesa arrives in Uganda – Radio Rebelde

Mia Thompson March 1, 2024 0
The United States economy is progressing – Economy

The United States economy is progressing – Economy

Mia Thompson February 29, 2024 0
The US economic outlook is good, according to Janet Yellen

The US economic outlook is good, according to Janet Yellen

Mia Thompson February 28, 2024 0
Maria Galán, the “good girl” who gave up the comfort of Madrid to raise her 32 “children” in Uganda

Maria Galán, the “good girl” who gave up the comfort of Madrid to raise her 32 “children” in Uganda

Mia Thompson February 27, 2024 0
The study says immigrants will strongly boost the economy in the next decade

The study says immigrants will strongly boost the economy in the next decade

Mia Thompson February 25, 2024 0
Blinken after his visit to Milley: “Argentina can count on us while it works to stabilize its economy.”

Blinken after his visit to Milley: “Argentina can count on us while it works to stabilize its economy.”

Mia Thompson February 24, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, ruled that out

Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, ruled that out

Mia Thompson March 2, 2024 0
To overcome this visual challenge, you have to locate the crab in 7 seconds | diffuse

To overcome this visual challenge, you have to locate the crab in 7 seconds | diffuse

Cedric Manwaring March 2, 2024 0
What will Miley say in the Argentine Congress? The economy, allegations of possible corruption, and a “surprise”

What will Miley say in the Argentine Congress? The economy, allegations of possible corruption, and a “surprise”

Cedric Manwaring March 1, 2024 0
Valdes Mesa arrives in Uganda – Radio Rebelde

Valdes Mesa arrives in Uganda – Radio Rebelde

Mia Thompson March 1, 2024 0
Donald Trump is disqualified from the Illinois primary due to the attack on the Capitol – El Financiero

Donald Trump is disqualified from the Illinois primary due to the attack on the Capitol – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring February 29, 2024 0