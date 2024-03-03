Venezuela in the preparatory meetings for the nineteenth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

The start of the preparatory meetings for the nineteenth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, which It takes place in Kampala, Uganda, It was attended by a delegation from Venezuela.

In this sense, the representation of the Venezuelan Government, the Deputy Ministers of Multilateral Issues and Africa in the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs, Ruben Dario Molina and Yuri Pimentel, Respectively, they are located at the Speke Convention Centre, in South Kampala.

According to information received from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the preparatory meetings for the nineteenth summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was attended by the Venezuelan delegation, serve as a prelude to what will be held between Friday and Saturday.

The Venezuelan delegation presented A call for greater unity and cooperation among the countries that make up that movement.

In his opening remarks, Gigi Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, noted: Pluralism and solidarity. The Ugandan official believes that these two elements are more necessary than ever to respond collectively to the challenges of the future.

120 countries make up the system

The Non-Aligned Movement consists of 120 countries. who are they, 53 from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean, While two are from Europe. Likewise, 17 countries act as observers.

It should be noted that on 5 July 2023 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, during the interactive discussion of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordination Bureau, Foreign Minister Ivan Gilles urged the members of the body to: Consolidating unity.

Thus the advisor highlighted “Building a new world in which pluralism prevails Solidarity between peoplesUganda subsequently assumed the interim presidency of Manwal until 2026.

